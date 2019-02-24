North Korea reports Kim’s summit with Trump; cargo plane lands in Hanoi

North Korea on Sunday confirmed for the first time that its leader, Kim Jong Un, will hold a second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, days ahead of the high-stakes nuclear meeting in Vietnam’s capital of Hanoi.
