North Korea says leaders’ relations not enough after Trump sends birthday wishes to Kim

North Korea has received birthday greetings to its leader Kim Jong Un from U.S. President Donald Trump, but their personal relationship is not enough for a return to talks, according to a statement published on Saturday by state news agency KCNA.
