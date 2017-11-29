North Korea says new ICBM puts U.S. mainland within range of nuclear weapons

SEOUL/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – North Korea said it had successfully tested a powerful new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that put all of the U.S. mainland within range, declaring it had achieved its long-held goal of becoming a nuclear power.
