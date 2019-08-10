North Korea says no inter-Korean talks unless South Korea, U.S. end military drills

There will not be inter-Korean talks unless South Korea and the United States end joint military exercises that set North Korea as an “enemy,” a senior official at Pyongyang’s foreign ministry said on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Honduras to analyze any U.S. safe third country migration plan - August 10, 2019
- North Korea says no talks with South due to drills, Kim oversaw test of ‘new weapon’: KCNA - August 10, 2019
- Yemen’s southern separatists agree to Saudi call for ceasefire in Aden - August 10, 2019