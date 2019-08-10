North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected Saturday’s test of a new weapon, state media KCNA said on Sunday, as a senior diplomat dismissed the possibility of inter-Korean talks in protest against South Korea-U.S. military drills.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Honduras to analyze any U.S. safe third country migration plan - August 10, 2019
- North Korea says no talks with South due to drills, Kim oversaw test of ‘new weapon’: KCNA - August 10, 2019
- Yemen’s southern separatists agree to Saudi call for ceasefire in Aden - August 10, 2019