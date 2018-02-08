SEOUL, South Korea (Reuters) – North Korea has no intention of meeting U.S. officials during the Winter Olympics that start in South Korea on Friday, state media reported, dampening hopes the Games will help resolve a tense standoff over the North’s nuclear weapons program.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- North Korea says no U.S. talks planned at Olympics as Pence heads to Seoul - February 8, 2018
- Global shares fragile, U.S. yields creep up after U.S. budget deal - February 8, 2018
- Walmart makes push to sell online goods at $10 and up to capture elusive e-commerce profit - February 8, 2018