North Korea says nuclear issues will not be on agenda unless U.S. ‘hostile policy’ discussed: KCNA

North Korea said on Sunday nuclear issues will not be discussed when talks with the United States restart unless the withdrawal of U.S. “hostile policy” was put on the agenda, state media reported.
