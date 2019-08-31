North Korea says Pompeo’s remarks make talks with U.S. more difficult

A recent remark by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about “North Korea’s rogue behavior” will make talks with the United States more difficult, the North’s KCNA news agency on Saturday quoted its vice foreign minister, Choe Son Hui, as saying.
