SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea said it will release a South Korean fishing boat on Friday after it was found illegally fishing in North Korean waters six days ago, state news agency KCNA said, as U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis flew into Seoul for defense talks.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- North Korea says to release South Korean fishing boat; Mattis in Seoul - October 26, 2017
- CVS makes more than $66 billion bid for Aetna: sources - October 26, 2017
- Trump releases some JFK files, blocks others under pressure - October 26, 2017