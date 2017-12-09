SEOUL (Reuters) – The U.N. political affairs chief expressed willingness to ease tension on the Korean peninsula during a visit to North Korea this week, state media said on Saturday, amid a rising war of words over the North’s missile and nuclear programs.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- North Korea says U.N. envoy expressed willingness to ease tensions - December 9, 2017
- Honduras opposition parties ask for disputed election to be annulled - December 9, 2017
- Honduras opposition party asks for disputed election to be annulled - December 8, 2017