North Korea seen ‘cautious’ in announcing stance over upcoming summits: Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea’s silence on its upcoming summits with the United States and South Korea is likely due to caution over organizing its stance regarding the meetings, South Korea’s Ministry of Unification said on Monday.
