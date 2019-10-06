North Korea sees no way for U.S. to have alternative plans in two weeks

North Korea said on Sunday that there was no way United States would bring alternative plans for their stalled nuclear talks within two weeks after negotiations in Sweden between the two countries broke down at the weekend.
