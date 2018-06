North Korea to get relief only after ‘verifiable and irreversible step to denuclearization’: Mattis

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said on Sunday that North Korea will receive relief only after it shows “verifiable and irreversible” steps toward denuclearization, adding that it would be a bumpy road to a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12.

Read Full Story