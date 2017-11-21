North Korea violated armistice crossing border to chase defector: U.N. Command

(Reuters) – North Korea violated the armistice agreement as one of its soldiers crossed the Military Demarcation Line, the border between the two Koreas, chasing a soldier who defected to the South on Nov. 13, an official from U.N. Command (UNC) in Seoul said on Wednesday.
