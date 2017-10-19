SYDNEY (Reuters) – North Korea has sent a letter to Australia’s parliament, warning it is a nuclear power and will not be cowed by U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to destroy it, according to a copy of the letter published in an Australian newspaper on Friday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- North Korea warns threats a ‘big miscalculation’ in letter to Australia lawmakers - October 19, 2017
- Obama urges New Jersey voters to reject ‘politics of division’ - October 19, 2017
- Bush takes veiled swipe at Trump, defends immigration and trade - October 19, 2017