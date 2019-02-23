North Korean leader Kim leaves by train for summit with U.S. in Hanoi: KCNA

North Korea confirmed leader Kim Jong Un’s second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump for the first time on Sunday, days ahead of the high-stakes nuclear meeting set to take place in Vietnam’s capital, Hanoi.
