North Korean leader Kim sends letter to Trump

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A senior North Korean official will hand over a letter from the country’s leader Kim Jong Un to U.S. President Donald Trump in a rare visit to the White House on Friday as the two sides try to put a derailed summit meeting back on track.
