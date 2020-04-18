North Korean lecturers say there are confirmed coronavirus cases in the country: RFA

North Korean authorities told citizens in public lectures that there were confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country as early as the end of March, in contrast to official Pyongyang claims that it has not had any confirmed cases, Radio Free Asia reported on late Friday.
