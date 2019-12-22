North Korean’s Kim holds military meeting as tension rises under looming deadline

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a meeting of top military officials to discuss boosting the country’s military capability, state news agency reported on Sunday amid heightened concern the North may be about to return to confrontation with Washington.
