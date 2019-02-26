North Korea’s Kim arrives in Vietnam for summit; Trump on his way

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Vietnam on Tuesday for a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump where they will try to reach an agreement on a North’s Korean pledge to give up its nuclear weapons program.
