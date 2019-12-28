North Korean leader Kim Jong Un convened a meeting of top ruling party officials on Saturday to discuss important policy matters ahead of the year-end deadline set by Kim for the United States, the state news agency said on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- North Korea’s Kim holds ruling party’s plenary meeting before year-end deadline - December 28, 2019
- Musk says Boring Co’s Las Vegas tunnel to ‘hopefully’ be operational next year - December 28, 2019
- From newlywed to widow on a deadly morning in Mogadishu - December 28, 2019