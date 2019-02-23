North Korea’s Kim: I don’t want my children to bear burden of nuclear arms – report

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told the U.S. secretary of state he did not want his children to live with the burden of nuclear weapons, a former CIA officer involved in high-level diplomacy over the North’s weapons was quoted as saying on Saturday.
