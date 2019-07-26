North Korea’s Kim says missile test a warning to South Korean ‘warmongers’

North Korea said on Friday its latest missile launch was a warning to South Korean “warmongers” to stop importing weapons and conducting joint military drills, a message that analysts said was also aimed at the United States.
