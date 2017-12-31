North Korea’s Kim says nuclear weapons will prevent war with U.S

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Monday that the United States will never be able to start a war against North Korea now that his country has developed the capability to hit all of the U.S. mainland with its nuclear weapons.
