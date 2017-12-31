North Korea’s Kim says ‘open to dialogue’ with South Korea, will only use nukes if threatened

SEOUL (Reuters) – Kim Jong Un on Monday warned the United States that he has a “nuclear button” on his desk ready for use if North Korea is threatened, but offered an olive branch to South Korea, saying he was “open to dialogue” with Seoul.
