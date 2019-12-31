North Korea’s Kim says world to see ‘new strategic weapon’ in the near future: KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday vowed to continue developing his country’s nuclear deterrent and introduce a “new strategic weapon” in the near future, state media KCNA said, after the United States missed a year-end deadline for a restart of denuclearization talks.
