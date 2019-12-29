North Korea’s Kim stressed ‘positive and offensive security measures’ at key party meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for “positive and offensive measures” to ensure security at a ruling party meeting on Sunday ahead of a year-end deadline he has set for denuclearization talks with the United States, state media KCNA said on Monday.
