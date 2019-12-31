North Korea’s Kim to unveil ‘new path’ in New Year speech after U.S. misses deadline

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is set to make a closely watched New Year address on Wednesday which is likely to offer a glimpse of a “new path” he has vowed to take if the United States fails to meet his deadline to soften its stance over denuclearization.
