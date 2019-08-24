North Korea’s latest short-range missile launch complicates U.S. attempts for talks

North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast on Saturday, the South Korean military said, the latest in a series of launches in recent weeks amid stalled denuclearisation talks.
