WASHINGTON (Reuters) – North Korea’s top three military officials have been removed from their posts, a senior U.S. official said on Sunday, as U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un prepare to meet on June 12 in Singapore.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- North Korea’s top three military officials replaced, U.S. official says - June 3, 2018
- Three people trapped by lava airlifted to safety near Hawaii volcano - June 3, 2018
- Anti-immigration party wins Slovenia elections - June 3, 2018