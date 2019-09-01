NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK ASKS FOR YOUR SUPPORT TO TAKE ACTION THIS SEPTEMBER TO END HUNGER

Feeding America® Network Food Banks Across the Country Unite for Hunger Action Month®

Dallas, TX, Sept. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

In North Texas, about 800,000 of our neighbors struggles with hunger and may not know where they’ll find their next meal. This include one every five children. Hunger affects many people — like Juani, a mother of two who relies on her husband’s job for her family’s income. Juani’s oldest child has autism and must follow a very special diet. Visiting her local food pantry allows her to provide nutritious meals for her family and use their income to pay for bills and other expenses.

That is why this September, the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) joins Feeding America food banks across the country to take part in Hunger Action Month and inspire people to take action and raise awareness of the fact that 40 million Americans, including 12.5 million children and 5.5 million seniors, are food insecure.

This year’s campaign seeks 40,000 actions — a volunteer shift, a social media post, or a donation – from the public that will help end hunger one helping at a time.

“Those who face hunger in our community are surprising to many,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of NTFB. “It is often a senior citizen who worked their entire lives but now has to choose whether to buy food or their medicine because their social security isn’t enough, or parents working multiple jobs to provide for their kids. This September, we are encouraging everyone to take a stand to help provide nutritious meals for our neighbors who need it most – every action counts!”

NTFB has many activities planned to engage the community in hunger relief and awareness building, including lighting iconic skyscrapers orange on Sept. 12 in honor of Hunger Action Day, a give-back cycle class at GRIT Fitness, the annual Canstruction competition at NorthPark Center, a candle making workshop with Candle Bar benefiting NTFB, and more.

“Hunger Action Month is a time for us to take action and help our neighbors and friends struggling to put food on the table,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “Every state and every county in this country have people facing hunger. Our network of food banks and partner food pantries and meal programs are positioned to serve all of them. You can help at the local level by volunteering, engaging, advocating and donating, and together we can end hunger one helping at a time.”

September marks the twelfth year the Feeding America network has organized this annual call to action. To learn more about NTFB and other ways you can get involved for Hunger Action Month in North Texas, please visit ntfb.org/HAM. You can also join the conversation by posting photos or stories to social media with #HungerActionMonth, @ntfb/@northtexasfoodbank and @FeedingAmerica.

