Breaking News
Home / Top News / NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK ASKS FOR YOUR SUPPORT TO TAKE ACTION THIS SEPTEMBER TO END HUNGER

NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK ASKS FOR YOUR SUPPORT TO TAKE ACTION THIS SEPTEMBER TO END HUNGER

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Feeding America® Network Food Banks Across the Country Unite for Hunger Action Month®

Dallas, TX, Sept. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

In North Texas, about 800,000 of our neighbors struggles with hunger and may not know where they’ll find their next meal. This include one every five children. Hunger affects many people — like Juani, a mother of two who relies on her husband’s job for her family’s income. Juani’s oldest child has autism and must follow a very special diet. Visiting her local food pantry allows her to provide nutritious meals for her family and use their income to pay for bills and other expenses.

That is why this September, the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) joins Feeding America food banks across the country to take part in Hunger Action Month and inspire people to take action and raise awareness of the fact that 40 million Americans, including 12.5 million children and 5.5 million seniors, are food insecure. 

This year’s campaign seeks 40,000 actions — a volunteer shift, a social media post, or a donation – from the public that will help end hunger one helping at a time.

“Those who face hunger in our community are surprising to many,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of NTFB. “It is often a senior citizen who worked their entire lives but now has to choose whether to buy food or their medicine because their social security isn’t enough, or parents working multiple jobs to provide for their kids. This September, we are encouraging everyone to take a stand to help provide nutritious meals for our neighbors who need it most – every action counts!”

NTFB has many activities planned to engage the community in hunger relief and awareness building, including lighting iconic skyscrapers orange on Sept. 12 in honor of Hunger Action Day, a give-back cycle class at GRIT Fitness, the annual Canstruction competition at NorthPark Center, a candle making workshop with Candle Bar benefiting NTFB, and more.

“Hunger Action Month is a time for us to take action and help our neighbors and friends struggling to put food on the table,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “Every state and every county in this country have people facing hunger. Our network of food banks and partner food pantries and meal programs are positioned to serve all of them. You can help at the local level by volunteering, engaging, advocating and donating, and together we can end hunger one helping at a time.”

September marks the twelfth year the Feeding America network has organized this annual call to action. To learn more about NTFB and other ways you can get involved for Hunger Action Month in North Texas, please visit ntfb.org/HAM. You can also join the conversation by posting photos or stories to social media with #HungerActionMonth, @ntfb/@northtexasfoodbank and @FeedingAmerica.

CONTACT: Liana
North Texas Food Bank 
214-406-2978
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.