The donation will provide more than 350,000 meals for families and children facing hunger.

Dallas, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) received a donation of $118,000 from nine Dallas law firms to address summer childhood hunger. For the last four years, the legal community has come together in a friendly competition called Partners 4 Hope to raise food and funds for families and children facing hunger. Since its inception in 2019, the Partners 4 Hope campaign has raised $510,793 for the North Texas Food Bank, providing access to over 1.5 million meals.

“We are so grateful for the support of the law firms that participated in the Partners 4 Hope campaign and for their shared dedication and passion in providing nourishment and hope for our neighbors facing hunger,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “Their generosity helps advance our mission of bridging the hunger gap in North Texas during a time when we are seeing record needs across our region.”

The Partners 4 Hope campaign was co-chaired by Amanda Cottrell with Sheppard Mullin and David Greenstone with Simon Greenstone Panatier, PC. The nine participating law firms included:

Akin

Dean, Omar, Branham & Shirley, LLP

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

Quilling Selander Lownds Winslett & Moser, P.c.

Simon Greenstone Panatier, P.c.

Sheppard Mullin

Thompson Coburn LLP

Vinson & Elkins

Waters, Kraus, & Paul

In addition to raising funds for the NTFB, the law firms collected more than 380 pounds of food and provided 85 hours of volunteer time. To learn more about how you can join the fight to end hunger with Partners 4 Hope go to https://ntfb.org/partners4hope/.

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked non-profit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a network of nearly 500 Partner Agencies and organizations across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries.

In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to more than 144 million nutritious meals or nearly 400,000 meals a day, a 5% percent increase over the prior year. The North Texas Food Bank is designated a 4-Star Exceptional organization by Charity Navigator based on its governance, integrity and financial stability, and is ranked 87th on Forbes 2022 Top 100 Charities in America. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization.

CONTACT: Jeff Smith North Texas Food Bank 469-891-7022 jeff.smith@ntfb.org