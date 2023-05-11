Northann Corp’s Subsidiary, Benchwick, Nominated for the Greenstep 2023 International Award Benchwick LLC, a subsidiary of Northann Corp

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Northann Corp is proud to announce that its full subsidiary, Benchwick, has been nominated for the prestigious Greenstep 2023 International Award with Mohawk Industry, Shaw Industry and Kahrs together. This nomination recognizes Benchwick’s commitment to sustainable practices and dedication to making a positive impact on the environment through its innovative 3D printing ecosystem and ocean-reclaimed plastic Blue11 Core.

The Greenstep International Award is a renowned accolade that honors businesses and organizations demonstrating exceptional eco-friendly initiatives and innovative solutions for a greener future. As a nominee, Benchwick, a proud member of the Northann Corp family, stands alongside other outstanding companies that share our vision of preserving the planet for future generations.

Benchwick’s 3D printing ecosystem revolutionizes the manufacturing process by reducing waste, optimizing material usage, and promoting circular economy principles. Meanwhile, the groundbreaking ocean-reclaimed plastic Blue11 Core helps combat plastic pollution by transforming discarded plastic waste into a valuable, eco-friendly resource.

The nomination is a testament to the hard work and passion of the entire Benchwick team and the support from Northann Corp. We are incredibly grateful to our employees, partners, and customers who have supported us on this journey towards sustainability.

As we celebrate this exciting milestone, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of eco-conscious practices and continuing to implement innovative green solutions across all aspects of our business.

We will keep our investors and shareholders updated as we eagerly await the announcement of the Greenstep 2023 International Award winner. In the meantime, we would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has helped us reach this remarkable achievement. Together, let’s continue to make a positive impact on the world.

For more information, please contact:

Northann Corp

Email: ir@northann.com

Website: www.northann.com, www.benchwick.com

About Northann Corp:

Northann Corp. and its subsidiaries, is an American technology innovator, producer and full range service provider of natural and sustainable material-based products used for interior finishes. The Company is one of the world’s leading providers of 3D printing in the Home Improvement industry.

About Benchwick:

Benchwick is a subsidiary of Northann Corp, a company known for its innovative approach to home improvement industries. As a branding as well, Benchwick focuses on revolutionizing the home improvement sector, particularly in the realm of flooring solutions. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, Benchwick aims to provide customers with high-quality, durable, and sustainable flooring products that cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences.

