Northeast Bank Reports First Quarter Results and Declares Dividend

LEWISTON, Maine, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service financial institution, today reported net income of $4.8 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to net income of $4.5 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on November 22, 2019, to shareholders of record as of November 8, 2019.

“We started fiscal 2020 with a solid first quarter,” said Richard Wayne, Chief Executive Officer. “For the quarter, we earned $0.52 per diluted common share, a return on equity of 12.2%, a return on assets of 1.7%, and a net interest margin of 5.7%. Our Loan Acquisition and Servicing Group produced $69.2 million of loans, including originations of $40.6 million and purchases with an investment of $28.6 million during the quarter. Additionally, we began to realize interest expense savings due to both the redemption of the Trust Preferred Securities and a reduction of deposits held in cash on the balance sheet at a negative spread.”

As of September 30, 2019, total assets were $1.1 billion, a decrease of $30.8 million, or 2.7%, from total assets of $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2019. The principal components of the changes in the balance sheet follow:

1. The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio for the quarter ended September 30, 2019:

  September 30, 2019 Balance   June 30, 2019 Balance   Change ($)   Change (%)
               
  (Dollars in thousands)
LASG Purchased $ 332,227   $ 326,640   $ 5,587     1.71 %
LASG Originated   457,350     493,413     (36,063 )   (7.31 %)
SBA   58,270     63,053     (4,783 )   (7.59 %)
Community Banking   86,192     91,954     (5,762 )   (6.27 %)
Total $ 934,039   $ 975,060   $ (41,021 )   (4.21 %)
                         
                   

Loans generated by the Bank’s Loan Acquisition and Servicing Group (“LASG”) for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 totaled $69.2 million, which consisted of $28.6 million of purchased loans, at an average price of 94.4% of unpaid principal balance, and $40.6 million of originated loans. This activity was offset by payoffs, paydowns and amortization in the LASG portfolios of $99.6 million. The Bank’s Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Division sold $2.4 million of the guaranteed portion of SBA loans in the secondary market, all of which were originated in the prior quarter. Residential loan production sold in the secondary market totaled $10.9 million for the quarter.

An overview of the Bank’s LASG portfolio follows:

  LASG Portfolio
  Three Months Ended September 30,
  2019    2018 
  Purchased   Originated   Total LASG   Purchased   Originated   Total LASG
                       
  (Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:                                  
Unpaid principal balance $  30,333     $   40,537     $   70,870     $   37,077     $   71,136     $   108,213  
Net investment basis   28,622       40,537         69,159       34,803         71,136         105,939  
                                   
Loan returns during the period:                                  
Yield   9.73 %     7.57 %     8.46 %     9.46 %     7.43 %     8.31 %
Total Return on Purchased Loans (1)   9.73 %     7.57 %     8.46 %     9.46 %     7.43 %     8.31 %
 

Total loans as of period end:

                                  
Unpaid principal balance $ 365,984     $ 457,350     $   823,334     $ 336,908     $ 407,822     $   744,730  
Net investment basis   332,227       457,350        789,577       300,548       407,822         708,370  
                                   

(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on asset sales, gains on real estate owned and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”

2. Deposits decreased by $34.4 million, or 3.7%, from June 30, 2019, attributable primarily to decreases in time deposits of $29.7 million, or 5.9%, and money market accounts of $5.9 million, or 2.2%, due to the continued intentional run-off of excess deposits.

3. Shareholders’ equity increased by $4.5 million, or 2.9%, from June 30, 2019, primarily due to net income of $4.8 million, offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $298 thousand.

Net income increased by $242 thousand to $4.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to net income of $4.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

  1. Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses increased by $1.4 million to $15.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $14.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher transactional income in the purchased portfolio, and higher average balances in the LASG portfolio and yields in the loan portfolio, as well as a decrease in interest expense on subordinated debt due to lower average balances resulting from the redemption of Trust Preferred Securities in May 2019. These changes were partially offset by higher funding costs.

The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

  Interest Income and Yield on Loans
  Three Months Ended September 30,
  2019    2018 
  Average   Interest       Average   Interest    
  Balance (1)   Income   Yield   Balance (1)   Income   Yield
                       
  (Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking $ 90,384   $   1,267   5.58 %   $ 120,340   $   1,522   5.02 %
SBA   62,755     1,469   9.31 %     71,165     1,285   7.16 %
LASG:                              
Originated    469,307       8,928   7.57 %      398,333       7,464   7.43 %
Purchased   328,819       8,040   9.73 %     304,107     7,254   9.46 %
Total LASG    798,126       16,968   8.46 %      702,440       14,718   8.31 %
Total $ 951,265   $   19,704   8.24 %   $  893,945   $   17,525   7.78 %
                                   
   
 (1)  Includes loans held for sale.  

The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” Wh­en compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2018, transactional income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 increased by $493 thousand, while regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $293 thousand due to the increase in average balances. The total return on p­­­­­­­­urchased loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was 9.7%, an increase from 9.5% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

  Total Return on Purchased Loans
  Three Months Ended September 30,
  2019    2018 
  Income   Return (1)   Income   Return (1)
               
  (Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 6,054   7.33 %   $ 5,761   7.51 %
Transactional income:                  
Gain on loan sales     0.00 %       –   0.00 %
Gain on sale of real estate owned     –   0.00 %       –   0.00 %
Accelerated accretion and loan fees     1,986   2.40 %       1,493    1.95 %
Total transactional income     1,986   2.40 %       1,493   1.95 %
Total $   8,040   9.73 %   $   7,254   9.46 %

(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on asset sales and gains on real estate owned recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis.  The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the quarter. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

2. Provision (credit) for loan losses decreased by $668 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2018, primarily due to the decrease in loan balances over the current quarter, as compared to an increase in loan balances in the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

3. Noninterest income decreased by $378 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2018, principally due to the following:

  • A decrease in gain on sale of SBA loans of $599 thousand, due to lower volume of SBA loans sold in the quarter due to lower originations in recent quarters; partially offset by,
  • An increase in bank-owned life insurance income of $131 thousand, due to a gain from death benefit proceeds recognized in the current quarter; and
  • An increase in net unrealized gain on equity securities of $80 thousand.

4. Noninterest expense increased by $999 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2018, primarily due to the following:

  • An increase in salaries and employee benefits of $878 thousand, primarily due to increases in stock-based compensation, regular compensation, and incentive compensation;
  • An increase in data processing fees of $383 thousand, primarily due to increased IT outsourcing costs and the reclassification of IT professional costs from professional fees and occupancy and equipment expense; and
  • An increase in loan acquisition and collection expenses of $172 thousand, largely driven by increased loan and collection expenses incurred on loan workouts in the LASG portfolios; partially offset by,
  • A decrease in occupancy and equipment expense of $229 thousand, primarily due to a decrease in computer equipment repairs and maintenance expense;
  • A decrease in professional fees of $142 thousand, due to the reclassification of IT professional costs to data processing fees; and
  • A decrease in FDIC insurance premium of $99 thousand, due to the Small Bank Assessment Credit received in the quarter.

5. Income tax expense increased by $427 thousand to $1.9 million, or an effective tax rate of 28.7%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $1.5 million, or an effective tax rate of 24.8%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The increase in effective tax rate was primarily due to the update of state tax apportionment rates.
             
As of September 30, 2019, nonperforming assets totaled $16.0 million, or 1.43% of total assets, as compared to $16.7 million, or 1.45% of total assets, as of June 30, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the payoff of a nonperforming Community Bank loan of $1.1 million during the current quarter.

As of September 30, 2019, past due loans totaled $14.0 million, or 1.50% of total loans, as compared to past due loans totaling $14.6 million, or 1.50% of total loans as of June 30, 2019.

As of September 30, 2019, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 14.1%, compared to 12.9% at June 30, 2019, and the Total capital ratio was 19.1% at September 30, 2019, as compared to 18.0% at June 30, 2019. Capital ratios were affected by earnings and lower assets in the quarter.

Investor Call Information
Richard Wayne, Chief Executive Officer of Northeast Bank, and Jean-Pierre Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer of Northeast Bank, will host a conference call to discuss first quarter earnings and business outlook at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors can access the call by dialing 877.878.2762 and entering the following passcode: 9979819. The call will be available via live webcast, which can be viewed by accessing the Bank’s website at www.northeastbank.com and clicking on the About Us – Investor Relations section. To listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to visit the website at least fifteen minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Please note there will also be a slide presentation that will accompany the webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available online for one year at www.northeastbank.com.

About Northeast Bank
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) is a full-service bank headquartered in Lewiston, Maine. We offer personal and business banking services to the Maine market via ten branches. Our Loan Acquisition and Servicing Group purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at www.northeastbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including net operating earnings, operating earnings per share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average equity, operating efficiency ratio, operating noninterest expense to average total assets, tangible common shareholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, total return on purchased loans, and efficiency ratio. The Bank’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Bank believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Bank’s control. The Bank’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in interest rates and real estate values; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of weakness in general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Bank operates, including changes which adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay our loans; changes in loan defaults and charge-off rates; changes in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of loan loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changing government regulation; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; the risk that the Bank may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Bank’s financial statements will become impaired;  changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For More Information:                       
Jean-Pierre Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer
Northeast Bank, 500 Canal Street, Lewiston, ME 04240
207.786.3245 ext. 3220
www.northeastbank.com

NBN-F

NORTHEAST BANK
BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
  September 30, 2019   June 30, 2019
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 2,533     $ 2,482  
Short-term investments   65,828       54,425  
Total cash and cash equivalents   68,361       56,907  
           
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value   74,256       75,774  
Equity securities, at fair value   7,022       6,938  
Total investment securities   81,278       82,712  
           
Residential real estate loans held for sale   1,707       3,179  
SBA loans held for sale         731  
Total loans held for sale   1,707       3,910  
           
Loans:          
Commercial real estate   635,424       668,496  
Commercial and industrial   224,670       232,839  
Residential real estate   71,900       71,218  
Consumer   2,045       2,507  
Total loans   934,039       975,060  
Less: Allowance for loan losses   5,280       5,702  
Loans, net   928,759       969,358  
           
Premises and equipment, net   10,778       5,582  
Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net   1,936       1,957  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   1,258       1,258  
Intangible assets, net   326       434  
Loan servicing rights, net   2,614       2,851  
Bank-owned life insurance   16,749       17,057  
Other assets   9,287       11,832  
Total assets $ 1,123,053     $ 1,153,858  
           
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity          
Deposits:          
Demand $ 67,481     $ 68,782  
Savings and interest checking   103,508       101,061  
Money market   264,984       270,835  
Time   471,983       501,693  
Total deposits   907,956       942,371  
           
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   15,000       15,000  
Subordinated debt   14,857       14,829  
Lease liability   5,538       323  
Other liabilities   21,601       27,755  
Total liabilities   964,952       1,000,278  
           
Commitments and contingencies     –         –  
           
Shareholders’ equity          
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019     –         –  
Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized;          
8,994,129 and 8,997,326 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively   8,994       8,997  
Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized;          
44,783 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019 45       45  
Additional paid-in capital   78,231       78,095  
Retained earnings   72,267       67,581  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (1,436 )     (1,138 )
Total shareholders’ equity   158,101       153,580  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,123,053     $ 1,153,858  

NORTHEAST BANK
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
  Three Months Ended September 30,
  2019   2018
Interest and dividend income:          
Interest and fees on loans $ 19,704   $ 17,525
Interest on available-for-sale securities   451     362
Other interest and dividend income   340     880
Total interest and dividend income   20,495     18,767
           
Interest expense:          
Deposits   4,316     3,682
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   125     118
Subordinated debt   282     601
Obligation under lease agreements   35     7
Total interest expense   4,758     4,408
Net interest and dividend income before provision (credit) for loan losses   15,737     14,359
Provision (credit) for loan losses   (136)     532
Net interest and dividend income after provision (credit) for loan losses   15,873     13,827
           
 Noninterest income:          
Fees for other services to customers   413     492
Gain on sales of SBA loans   252     851
Gain on sales of residential loans held for sale   213     174
Net unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities   40     (40)
Loss on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral and premises and equipment, net   (2)       (40)
Bank-owned life insurance income   241     110
Other noninterest income   19     7
Total noninterest income   1,176     1,554
           
Noninterest expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits   6,387     5,509
Occupancy and equipment expense   898     1,127
Professional fees   392     534
Data processing fees   984     601
Marketing expense   93     124
Loan acquisition and collection expense   611     439
FDIC insurance premiums   (18)     81
Intangible asset amortization   109     109
Other noninterest expense   898     831
Total noninterest expense   10,354     9,355
Income before income tax expense   6,695     6,026
Income tax expense   1,919     1,492
Net income $ 4,776   $ 4,534
           
           
 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

          
Basic   9,043,761     8,995,925
Diluted   9,211,874     9,183,729
 

Earnings per common share:

          
Basic $ 0.53   $ 0.50
Diluted   0.52     0.49
 

Cash dividends declared per common share

 $ 0.01   $ 0.01

﻿﻿

NORTHEAST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  Three Months Ended September 30,
  2019    2018 
      Interest   Average       Interest   Average
  Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/
  Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate
Assets:                              
Interest-earning assets:                              
Investment securities $   82,081   $   451   2.19 %   $ 87,873   $   362   1.63 %
Loans (1) (2) (3)     951,265       19,704   8.24 %     893,945       17,525   7.78 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     1,258       19   6.01 %     1,652       24   5.76 %
Short-term investments (4)     60,347       321   2.12 %     172,641       856   1.97 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,094,951       20,495   7.45 %       1,156,111       18,767   6.44 %
Cash and due from banks     2,629                 2,571          
Other non-interest earning assets     35,531                 31,234          
Total assets $   1,133,111             $   1,189,916          
                               
Liabilities & Shareholders’ Equity:                              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
NOW accounts $ 65,405   $   60   0.36 %   $ 69,705   $   55   0.31 %
Money market accounts     264,877       1,069   1.61 %       406,104       1,548   1.51 %
Savings accounts     34,476       14   0.16 %     36,176       14   0.15 %
Time deposits     484,115       3,173   2.61 %     406,151       2,065   2.02 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     848,873       4,316   2.02 %     918,136       3,682   1.59 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     15,000       125   3.32 %       15,000       118   3.12 %
Subordinated debt     14,841       282   7.56 %       23,998       601   9.94 %
Lease liability     5,690       35   2.45 %        560       7   4.96 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     884,404       4,758   2.14 %       957,694       4,408   1.83 %
                               
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                              
Demand deposits and escrow accounts   85,090                82,005          
Other liabilities     7,581                 9,740          
Total liabilities     977,075                 1,049,439          
Shareholders’ equity     156,036                 140,477          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $   1,133,111             $   1,189,916          
                               
Net interest income       $ 15,737             $ 14,359    
                               
Interest rate spread             5.31 %               4.61 %
Net interest margin (5)             5.72 %               4.93 %
                               
(1)  Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
(2)  Includes loans held for sale.
(3)  Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
(4)  Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
(5)  Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

NORTHEAST BANK
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2019   June 30, 2019   March 31, 2019   December 31, 2018   September 30, 2018
 

Net interest income

 $  15,737     $   17,288     $   15,033     $   15,643     $    14,359  
Provision(credit) for loan losses   (136 )     262       414       101       532  
Noninterest income   1,176       1,151       1,866       1,545       1,554  
Noninterest expense   10,354       18,504       9,752       9,903       9,355  
Net income (loss)   4,776       (603 )     4,828       5,125       4,534  
                   
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:                  
Basic   9,043,761       9,041,926       9,044,230       9,048,397       8,995,925  
Diluted   9,211,874       9,041,926       9,198,077       9,201,557       9,183,729  
Earnings(loss) per common share:                  
Basic $    0.53     $    (0.07 )   $   0.53     $   0.57     $   0.50  
Diluted     0.52         (0.07 )       0.52         0.56         0.49  
                   
Operating earnings per common share:                  
Basic $    0.53     $    0.60     $   0.53     $   0.57     $   0.50  
Diluted     0.52         0.59         0.52         0.56         0.49  
                   
Dividends declared per common share     0.01         0.01         0.01         0.01         0.01  
                   
Return (loss) on average assets   1.68 %     (0.20 %)     1.63 %     1.70 %     1.51 %
Return (loss) on average equity   12.18 %     (1.58 %)     13.00 %     13.94 %     12.81 %
Net interest rate spread (1)   5.31 %     5.55 %     4.81 %     5.00 %     4.61 %
Net interest margin (2)   5.72 %     5.95 %     5.20 %     5.33 %     4.93 %
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3)   61.22 %     100.35 %     57.71 %     57.62 %     58.79 %
Noninterest expense to average total assets   3.64 %     6.18 %     3.29 %     3.28 %     3.12 %
Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities		   123.81 %     121.71 %     121.65 %     120.67 %     120.72 %
                   
Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP) (4)   1.68 %     1.81 %     1.63 %     1.70 %     1.51 %
Operating return on average equity (non-GAAP) (4)   12.18 %     14.18 %     13.00 %     13.94 %     12.81 %
Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3) (4)   61.22 %     55.15 %     57.71 %     57.62 %     58.79 %
Operating noninterest expense to average total assets (non-GAAP) (4)   3.64 %     3.40 %     3.29 %     3.28 %     3.12 %
  As of:
  September 30, 2019   June 30, 2019   March 31, 2019   December 31, 2018   September 30, 2018
Nonperforming loans:                  
Originated portfolio:                  
Residential real estate $    1,515     $   2,772     $   2,317     $   2,595     $   2,784  
Commercial real estate   4,530       3,892       3,336       2,764       1,703  
Commercial and industrial   87       1,284       1,495       1,420       1,454  
Consumer   136       148       236       216       185  
Total originated portfolio   6,268       8,096       7,384       6,995       6,126  
Total purchased portfolio   7,834       6,671       5,366       5,351       5,375  
Total nonperforming loans   14,102       14,767       12,750       12,346       11,501  
Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net   1,936       1,957       2,014       1,463       1,549  
Total nonperforming assets $    16,038     $   16,724     $   14,764     $   13,809     $   13,050  
                   
Past due loans to total loans   1.50 %     1.50 %     2.16 %     1.95 %     1.09 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans   1.51 %     1.51 %     1.33 %     1.32 %     1.30 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   1.43 %     1.45 %     1.20 %     1.16 %     1.08 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   0.57 %     0.58 %     0.59 %     0.57 %     0.60 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans   37.44 %     38.61 %     44.38 %     42.99 %     45.98 %
                   
Commercial real estate loans to total capital (5)   262.92 %     282.05 %     251.02 %     242.38 %     230.48 %
Net loans to core deposits (6)   102.59 %     103.33 %     94.19 %     94.84 %     87.17 %
Purchased loans to total loans, including held for sale   35.50 %     33.37 %     33.27 %     35.17 %     33.75 %
Equity to total assets   14.08 %     13.31 %     12.44 %     12.44 %     11.81 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   16.92 %     15.89 %     16.23 %     16.04 %     16.50 %
Total capital ratio   19.07 %     18.01 %     19.33 %     19.15 %     19.81 %
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   14.06 %     12.86 %     13.58 %     13.20 %     12.83 %
                   
Total shareholders’ equity $    158,101     $   153,580     $   153,188     $   148,491     $   143,391  
Less: Preferred stock     –         –         –         –         –  
Common shareholders’ equity     158,101         153,580         153,188         148,491         143,391  
Less: Intangible assets (7)     (2,940 )       (3,285 )       (3,485 )       (3,583 )       (3,768 )
Tangible common shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $    155,161     $   150,295     $   149,703     $   144,908     $   139,623  
                   
Common shares outstanding   9,038,912       9,042,109       9,041,868       9,048,863       9,047,390  
Book value per common share $    17.49     $    16.98     $    16.94     $    16.41     $    15.85  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (8)     17.17         16.62         16.56         16.01         15.43  
                   
(1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period.
(2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period.
(3) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the loan loss provision) plus noninterest income.
(4) Operating return on average assets, operating return on average equity, operating efficiency ratio, and operating noninterest expense to average total assets utilize net operating earnings (non-GAAP).
(5) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans.
(6) Core deposits include all non-maturity deposits and maturity deposits less than $250 thousand. Loans include loans held for sale.
(7) Includes the core deposit intangible asset and loan servicing rights asset.
(8) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders’ equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.
