Northeast Business Group on Health Names Candice Sherman as Interim Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Northeast Business Group on Health (NEBGH), the employer-led coalition of healthcare stakeholders based in New York, today announced it has named Candice Sherman as Interim Chief Executive Officer.  Sherman, currently the organization’s Chief Operating Officer, succeeds Laurel Pickering, who is leaving after nearly 25 years to become Chief Revenue Officer at WellDoc®, a leading digital health company.    

“Candice joined NEBGH four years ago as COO and since then has done a terrific job of creating new growth opportunities, managing day-to-day operations and achieving stellar results,” said Michelle Martin, Chair of NEBGH’s Board of Directors. “We are thrilled she has agreed to take on this new role and confident she will provide fresh vision and leadership as well as ensuring that NEBGH continues to serve our membership and fulfill our mission. We are fortunate to have someone like Candice ready to step in, and we look forward to supporting her in every way we can.”

Prior to four years at NEBGH, Sherman was COO of St. John’s Well Child and Family Center, a $23 million Federally Qualified Health Center in Los Angeles. She has an extensive business background including senior general management roles at TABB Group, Dun & Bradstreet and Thomson Financial (now Thomson Reuters), and was also COO at two Internet startups.  Aside from her Los Angeles experience, she has lived in New York City for her entire career.

About NEBGH
NEBGH is an employer-led coalition of healthcare leaders and other stakeholders with the mission of empowering members to drive excellence in health and achieve the highest value in healthcare delivery and the consumer experience.  The organization provides employers with help in obtaining the most value out of each healthcare dollar they spend and provides guidance in managing high-cost employee conditions through multi-stakeholder projects, publications and educational programming.  NEBGH makes employers’ voices heard in efforts to transform healthcare, including playing a key role in New York State’s State Innovation Model project aimed at implementing a value-based Advanced Primary Care model.

