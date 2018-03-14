Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Endorses Aidan O’Connor Jr. for New York State Assembly District 102 Seat

Breaking News
ALBANY, N.Y., March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters (NRCC) is pleased to announce its endorsement of Aidan O’Connor Jr. in his campaign for New York State Assembly District 102 seat. O’Connor (D) is facing Schoharie town Supervisor Chris Tague (R) and Wes Laraway (Reform) in the April 24th special election.

“I’m excited to receive the endorsement of the Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters,” said O’Connor. “Growing up in a union household, I know how important union values and leadership are in upstate New York. If elected, I look forward to working with the NRCC and on behalf of their members here in Assembly District 102.”

The Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters takes the issue of endorsing elected official candidates seriously and only endorses candidates who hold the same values as we do of protecting and preserving workers’ rights. We only provide endorsements to candidates that support Davis-Bacon protections, encourage the use of Project Labor Agreements, fight 1099 Worker Misclassification and support fair wages and benefits for working people.

“We are pleased to endorse Greene County Legislator O’Connor’s election bid in the 102nd District and will fully support his campaign through get out the vote efforts,” said Bill Banfield, NRCC’s New York State Regional Manager. “As a Greene County legislator, he understands the needs of the residents of Upstate New York. We look forward to continuing to work with him when he’s elected to the New York State Legislature.”

About the NRCC

The Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters (NRCC) represents nearly 40,000 hardworking men and women in Delaware and New Jersey and portions of Maryland, New York, and Pennsylvania. NRCC is one of the largest trade unions on the East Coast. The NRCC equips professional men and women carpenters with the skills, training and quality workmanship that are demanded in today’s construction industry. For more information on NRCC, please visit our website: northeastcarpenters.org & like us on social Facebook: facebook.com/NortheastRegionalCouncilofCarpenters; Twitter: @nrccarpenters; Instagram: @northeastcarpenters; LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/northeastcarpenters; and Snapchat: @nrccarpenters

 

Contact: Tony Bianchini
Phone: 609-402-1730 

