Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters to Break Ground on New Carpenters Training Center in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. , Oct. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On October 11th, Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters (NRCC) representatives, Local 277 staff, community organizations and elected/appointed officials from the City of Syracuse and surrounding areas will celebrate the groundbreaking of the new NRCC Carpenters Training Center in Syracuse, NY. The event will take place on Princeton Court at 3:30 p.m.

During the ceremony, the following individuals/officials are expected to speak about the importance of training highly skilled workers in the Syracuse area:

David Haines, Northwest New York Regional Manager, Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters

Earl Hall, Executive Director, Construction Employers Association of CNY

New York State Senator David Valesky

New York State Assembly Member Pamela Hunter

New York State Assembly Member William Magnarelli

Other attendees at the event will include: Auburn Mayor Michael Quill; Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow; Town of Salina Supervisor Mark Nicotra; Onondaga County Facilities Commissioner Archie Wixson; and CenterState Corporation for Economic Development President & CEO Rob Simpson.

The new 17,000 square foot, two-story facility, located at 6920 Princeton Court, will feature three state-of-the art classrooms equipped with the latest technologies, A/V equipment and skilled instructors. It will have 12,000 square feet of workshop area training space to give apprentice and journeymen carpenters hands-on training in scaffolding, welding and other carpentry specialties. In addition, 5,000 square feet of space will house Local 277, Council and research department staff.

“This training center – that we envisioned in partnership with the Construction Employers Association of Central New York – will help us to fit the needs of our members and contractors ensuring that area carpenters are building Central New York for the next generation,” said David Haines, Northwest New York Regional Manager. “The Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Training Fund is investing $5 million for the construction of this new facility, so that we can continue to provide highly skilled and quality carpenters to our signatory contractors in Northern and Central New York.”

Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters’ Local 277 currently has more than 2,600 members, with approximately 10 percent of them being apprentices that will benefit from this new facility.

The new Syracuse Training Center, built entirely with union labor, is expected to be completed in Summer 2018.

About the NRCC

The Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters (NRCC) represents nearly 40,000 hardworking men and women in Delaware and New Jersey and portions of Maryland, New York, and Pennsylvania. NRCC is one of the largest trade unions on the East Coast. The NRCC equips professional men and women carpenters with the skills, training and quality workmanship that are demanded in today’s construction industry. For more information on NRCC, please visit our website: www.northeastcarpenters.org; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NortheastRegionalCouncilofCarpenters; or Twitter: https://twitter.com/nrccarpenters.

