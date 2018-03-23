Breaking News
Home / Top News / Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters to Host Sisters in the Brotherhood Pre-Apprenticeship Program Information Sessions in Orange County, NY Region

Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters to Host Sisters in the Brotherhood Pre-Apprenticeship Program Information Sessions in Orange County, NY Region

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y., March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On April 2nd and April 4th, the Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters (NRCC) plans to host free information sessions to educate women in the following New York counties: Columbia, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester. These sessions will inform women in the region how they can start a rewarding career as a well-paid Union Carpenter through the Sisters in the Brotherhood (SIB) Pre-Apprenticeship Program.

Information sessions will take place on the following dates and times:

  • April 2nd, 10 a.m. & 5 p.m. – Hopewell Junction Office, 10 Corporate Park Drive # A, Hopewell Junction, NY
  • April 4th, 10 a.m. & 5 p.m. – Northeast Carpenters Apprentice Training Fund, 52 Stone Castle Road, Rock Tavern, NY

The session will give Orange County area women the opportunity to learn more about a career in carpentry. This is the SIB pre-apprenticeship program’s first year in Orange County.

SIB Pre-Apprentice program is a six-week training course that prepares women to become carpenter apprentices. The 40-hour per week course trains women in a variety of in-class curriculum and hands-on training in mathematics, occupational safety and hazards, hand/power tool training and job-site culture. After successful completion of the program, women graduate to the NRCC Apprenticeship program.

Susan Schultz, NRCC Sisters in the Brotherhood Chair, actively works to recruit women in the Orange County area and encourages all Orange County area women to attend the information session to learn more about beginning a rewarding career in carpentry.

“The information session is an essential first step in becoming a Union Carpenter,” said Schultz. “It prepares women who are interested in carpentry to understand the expectations and requirements of the Pre-Apprentice Program. Women who have graduated from our Sisters in the Brotherhood program are already on the job site and earning a good salary and health and retirement benefits.”

To find out more about the information session or the SIB Pre-Apprentice Program in Orange County, NY please visit http://www.northeastcarpenters.org/orangecountypreapprentice.

About the NRCC

The Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters (NRCC) represents nearly 40,000 hardworking men and women in Delaware and New Jersey and portions of Maryland, New York, and Pennsylvania. NRCC is one of the largest trade unions on the East Coast. The NRCC equips professional men and women carpenters with the skills, training and quality workmanship that are demanded in today’s construction industry. For more information on NRCC, please visit our website: northeastcarpenters.org & like us on social Facebook: facebook.com/NortheastRegionalCouncilofCarpenters; Twitter: @nrccarpenters; Instagram: @northeastcarpenters; LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/northeastcarpenters; and Snapchat: @nrccarpenters

Contact: Tony Bianchini 
Phone: 609-402-1730

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.