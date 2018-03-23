Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters to Host Sisters in the Brotherhood Pre-Apprenticeship Program Information Sessions in Orange County, NY Region

ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y., March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On April 2nd and April 4th, the Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters (NRCC) plans to host free information sessions to educate women in the following New York counties: Columbia, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester. These sessions will inform women in the region how they can start a rewarding career as a well-paid Union Carpenter through the Sisters in the Brotherhood (SIB) Pre-Apprenticeship Program.

Information sessions will take place on the following dates and times:

April 2 nd , 10 a.m. & 5 p.m. – Hopewell Junction Office, 10 Corporate Park Drive # A, Hopewell Junction, NY

, 10 a.m. & 5 p.m. – Hopewell Junction Office, 10 Corporate Park Drive # A, Hopewell Junction, NY April 4th, 10 a.m. & 5 p.m. – Northeast Carpenters Apprentice Training Fund, 52 Stone Castle Road, Rock Tavern, NY

The session will give Orange County area women the opportunity to learn more about a career in carpentry. This is the SIB pre-apprenticeship program’s first year in Orange County.

SIB Pre-Apprentice program is a six-week training course that prepares women to become carpenter apprentices. The 40-hour per week course trains women in a variety of in-class curriculum and hands-on training in mathematics, occupational safety and hazards, hand/power tool training and job-site culture. After successful completion of the program, women graduate to the NRCC Apprenticeship program.

Susan Schultz, NRCC Sisters in the Brotherhood Chair, actively works to recruit women in the Orange County area and encourages all Orange County area women to attend the information session to learn more about beginning a rewarding career in carpentry.

“The information session is an essential first step in becoming a Union Carpenter,” said Schultz. “It prepares women who are interested in carpentry to understand the expectations and requirements of the Pre-Apprentice Program. Women who have graduated from our Sisters in the Brotherhood program are already on the job site and earning a good salary and health and retirement benefits.”

To find out more about the information session or the SIB Pre-Apprentice Program in Orange County, NY please visit http://www.northeastcarpenters.org/orangecountypreapprentice.

About the NRCC

The Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters (NRCC) represents nearly 40,000 hardworking men and women in Delaware and New Jersey and portions of Maryland, New York, and Pennsylvania. NRCC is one of the largest trade unions on the East Coast. The NRCC equips professional men and women carpenters with the skills, training and quality workmanship that are demanded in today's construction industry.

