Northeastern University Defends its Title in 2nd Boston Cybersecurity Beanpot Challenge

Students competed to find vulnerabilities in Security Innovation’s cyber range for $10,000 in scholarship money

WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Security Innovation , a leader in software security assessments and training, hosted their second annual Cybersecurity Beanpot event last week. The hands-on event is designed to make cybersecurity more approachable and encourage the expansion of skills to meet growing workforce demands.

Students from Suffolk University, Boston College, Northeastern University, Boston University, UMass Lowell, Wentworth Institute of Technology, and other local institutions tested their skills in a fun and educational live hacking contest. The event used Security Innovation’s CMD+CTRL cyber range , the industry’s only application security cyber range that helps build software development and deployment security skills. Students leveraged their creativity and occasional learning labs during the event to exploit weaknesses in an authentic but intentionally vulnerable Shred Retail website .

“The Cybersecurity Beanpot isn’t just about giving away scholarship money to deserving young adults. It’s about fostering a culture of security in a group of students that’s about to enter the professional workforce,” said Ed Adams, President and CEO of Security Innovation. “For the 2nd year in a row we had over 100 Boston area students sign up to participate. It’s very encouraging and also rewarding to be able to help them learn.”

Northeastern University won first place at both the individual and university level and will host the Cybersecurity Beanpot trophy until next year’s winner is crowned at the 2020 event. More information about the event can be found here: https://web.securityinnovation.com/beanpot

“Congratulations to the Northeastern students on their win! It is rewarding to see them do so well and is a testimony to Northeastern’s experiential learning approach and excellent students,” said Engin Kirda, Professor of Computer Science and Executive Director of the Cybersecurity and Privacy Institute at Northeastern. “We are very thankful to Security Innovation for organizing the Cybersecurity Beanpot and providing a fun opportunity for our students to compete and demonstrate their abilities – it is a great learning experience, and I am sure it will help contribute to add talent to the cybersecurity workforce in the future.”

Security Innovation plans to continue partnering with Boston-area universities for future Cybersecurity Beanpot events in hopes of building the region’s reputation as a cybersecurity hub with highly skilled talent available to meet the growing needs of the marketplace. Interested educational institutions should contact [email protected] .

