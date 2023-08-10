Iron Menace will be one of the largest capital investments in park history

ALLENTOWN, PA, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom is diving into the 2024 season with the debut of Iron Menace, the Northeast’s first-ever dive roller coaster, opening in 2024.

Riders of Iron Menace will start their exhilarating journey in the remains of an old steel mill and then climb 160 feet where they’ll hang over the beyond-vertical first drop before diving into the first of four mind-bending inversions.

With nearly 2,200 feet of steel track, this awe-inspiring roller coaster will feature a unique “hold and dive” element, where riders will find themselves hanging on the edge of their seats, breathlessly awaiting the heart-pounding 95-degree, 152-foot drop.

With speeds up to 64 miles per hour, Iron Menace will boast the first-ever tilted loop on a dive coaster. After the initial, beastly drop, the train will pull up sharply and flip 180 degrees in an Immelmann inversion. A zero g-roll will dish out a 360-degree inversion in wild weightlessness, while the tilted loop and a 360-degree corkscrew spin will leave riders wondering which way is up.

The arrival of Iron Menace marks the first new roller coaster to be built at Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom since the opening of Hydra in 2005.

“The Northeast’s first dive roller coaster is one of the largest capital investments in park history,” said Jessica Naderman, vice president and general manager of Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom. “With an exciting backstory that loosely connects riders to our area’s rich industrial roots, Iron Menace will become the eighth thrilling roller coaster at the park, bolstering what has been an impressive lineup for well over a decade. Our coaster lineup – along with our all-inclusive water park, Planet Snoopy kids’ area, great shows, dining and more – make Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom a must-visit family destination in 2024.”

To celebrate the major announcement and upcoming season, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom is offering an unbeatable deal on its 2024 Gold Pass. Guests who purchase their pass now not only gain unlimited visits for the entire 2024 season, but also enjoy unlimited visits for the remainder of 2023. All of this can be yours for just $99. Additionally, those who purchase a 2024 Gold season pass by September 4, 2023, will be invited to an exclusive Iron Menace event.

For more information about Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, including events, tickets, and hours of operation, please visit dorneypark.com.

Multimedia Assets for Iron Menace and Dorney Park: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/7zqnbfx39a5hgx8t5uvv9/h?rlkey=m73wus33vgde0ul4rzd7ttl4n&dl=0

