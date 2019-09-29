Northern Ireland’s DUP leader Foster backs PM Johnson’s Brexit push

The leader of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Arlene Foster said on Sunday that she supported British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but could not accept leaving the EU on different terms to the rest of the country.
