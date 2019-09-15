Northern Ireland’s DUP says still time for Brexit border deal

The Northern Ireland party whose 10 members of parliament support British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government believe a deal can be done in the coming weeks to maintain an open border in Ireland, a senior member said on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong police fire tear gas, blue water jets at petrol-bomb throwing protesters - September 15, 2019
- Iran’s Zarif says U.S., allies are ‘stuck in Yemen’ - September 15, 2019
- Saudi, Gulf stocks fall after attacks on Aramco oil plants - September 15, 2019