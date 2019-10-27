Northern Ireland’s DUP to oppose UK PM Johnson’s call for an election: FT

Arlene Foster, leader of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), told the Financial Times that her party opposed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s call for an early election.
