Northern Swan and Clever Leaves to Speak at MJBizDaily’s Latin American Cannabis Symposium 2019

Sessions Will Focus on Investment Guidance and International Imports and Exports Within the Cannabis Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Northern Swan Holdings, Inc., a multi-national operator in the federally legal cannabis industry, today announced that they will be presenting at this year’s MJBizDaily’s Latin American Cannabis Symposium in Bogotá, Colombia along with their partner, Clever Leaves. Northern Swan CEO, Kyle Detwiler, will participate in a session, titled “Tips and Tools: Evaluating Companies and Developing Your Investment Strategy,” and an investor Q&A session, titled “Investing and Finance Forum.” Additionally, Clever Leaves Co-founder & CEO, Andrés Fajardo, will participate in a session, titled “Rules of the Road: Importing and Exporting Cannabis Products Around the World.”

Detwiler’s first session will give insight into Latin America with regards to the cannabis supply chain and how to determine valuable investments in the industry. Diego Gómez Dueñas, General Partner, Artemis Growth Partners and Kris Krane, President, 4Front Ventures will also be speaking on this panel. In the additional forum, Kyle will participate in an audience Q&A session to provide further knowledge on cannabis investments alongside Jennifer M. Sanders, Founder & CEO, CNS Equity Partners and William Muecke, Managing Member, Artemis Growth Partners.

Fajardo’s session will detail the global industry of cannabis, including how to successfully and securely export and import CBD, hemp-derived products and medical cannabis. Jose J. Bitar, Co-founder & Executive President, Gaia Health and Guillermo Delmonte, COO & President, RAMM Pharma will also be participating in this session.

MJBizDaily’s Latin American Cannabis Symposium will take place on September 30 through October 1, 2019, at the Grand Hyatt Bogotá in Colombia. The conference will highlight the hyper-acceleration of the cannabis market throughout Central and South America and will showcase industry leaders and international experts within the cannabis industry.

Session Times:
Northern Swan CEO Kyle Detwiler: “Tips and Tools: Evaluating Companies and Developing Your Investment Strategy,” September 30th at 11:20 a.m.; “Investing and Finance Forum,” September 30th at 2 p.m.

Clever Leaves Co-founder & CEO Andrés Fajardo: “Rules of the Road: Importing and Exporting Cannabis Products Around the World,” October 1st at 2:30 p.m.

About Northern Swan
Northern Swan is a multi-national operator (“MNO”) in the federally legal cannabis industry with an emphasis on ecologically sustainable, low-cost, large-scale cultivation and processing as the cornerstone of building out distribution and brands. Beyond Clever Leaves, Northern Swan is expanding its cultivation and extraction capabilities to Portugal. With headquarters in New York and offices in Toronto, Bogota, Frankfurt, Lisbon, Phoenix and London, Northern Swan invests in and assists emerging cannabis companies.

About Clever Leaves
Clever Leaves is a vertically integrated Colombian company which is legally licensed to cultivate and extract medical cannabis and hemp oil. Clever Leaves is currently cultivating over 1.5 million square feet of greenhouses under Good Agricultural and Collection Practices (GACP). The cultivation facilities are expanding to 2.5 million square feet by the end of 2019 with the goal of reaching 10 million square feet by 2021. In addition, the Company obtained its Colombian Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification from INVIMA after inspection of its top-of-the-line extraction facility and is in the process of being certified with European Good Manufacturing Practices (EU GMP). The facility is capable of extracting 24,000 kilograms of dried flower currently with expansion underway to increase extraction capacity to 324,000 kilograms of dried flower per year by early 2020. The Company is already one of the world’s largest hemp and medical cannabis producers with over 450 employees.

Press contacts:
Northern Swan
Gretchen Gailey
KCSA Strategic Communications
+1 347-487-6186
[email protected]
www.northernswan.com

Clever Leaves:
Diana Sigüenza
Strategic Communications Director
+57 310-236-8830
[email protected]
www.cleverleaves.com

