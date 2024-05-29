MINNEAPOLIS, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ: NTIC), a leading developer of corrosion inhibiting products and services, as well as bio-based and biodegradable polymer resin compounds, today announced that it is expected to join the broad-market Russell 3000 Index at the conclusion of the 2024 Russell U.S. Indexes annual reconstitution, effective at the open of U.S. equity markets on July 1, 2024, according to a preliminary list of additions posted May 24, 2024.