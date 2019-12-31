Breaking News
Northern Technologies International Corporation to Announce Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ: NTIC) today announced that it expects to release its fiscal 2020 first quarter financial results on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, before the market opens. A copy of the news release will be available on the Investor Relations section of NTIC’s webpage (www.ntic.com). 

In conjunction with NTIC’s release of its financial and operating results, investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. 

NTIC management will review NTIC’s fiscal 2020 first quarter financial results and outlook, which will be followed by a question and answer session.

Details for the conference call are as follows.

CONFERENCE CALL CONFIRMATION AND PHONE NUMBER:

Confirmation Code: 8647749

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (877) 670-9776

NTIC Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

January 7, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. ET (8:00 A.M. CT, 7:00 A.M. MT, 6:00 A.M. PT)

URL EVENTS & PRESENTATIONS WEBPAGE:

The live audio webcast can be accessed at the following link: https://ntic.gcs-web.com/. A link to the webcast is also available on the Investor Relations section of NTIC’s webpage. Participants are advised to go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to participate in the live webcast, a replay of the webcast will be archived and accessible for approximately one year on the Investor Relations section of NTIC’s webpage.

About Northern Technologies International Corporation

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and services in over 60 countries either directly or via a network of subsidiaries, joint ventures, independent distributors and agents. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention marketed primarily under the ZERUST® brand. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST® rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets, for over 40 years, and in recent years has targeted and expanded into the oil and gas industry. NTIC offers worldwide on-site technical consulting for rust and corrosion prevention issues. NTIC’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. NTIC also markets and sells a portfolio of bio-based and biodegradable polymer resins and finished products marketed under the Natur-Tec® brand.

Investor and Media Contact:
Matthew Wolsfeld, CFO
(763) 225-6600

