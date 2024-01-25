Legislation that would allow a referendum on a casino in the northern Virginia suburbs of the nation’s capital cleared a hurdle Wednesday when a state Senate committee voted to advance the bill.
The bill would allow Fairfax County to hold a referendum on placing a casino, as well as a convention center and concert hall, in Tysons Corner, in the heart of some of the nation’s wealthiest suburbs.
The favorable vote came even as civic groups and homeowner associations in the n
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- All but two Senate Democrats sign on to Palestinian statehood measure - January 25, 2024
- Nikki Haley fires back at Trump’s social media attacks with link to donate to her campaign - January 25, 2024
- McConnell asserts Biden’s ‘clear authority’ for Iran airstrikes, says president should do more to deter terror - January 25, 2024