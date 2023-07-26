NOTABLE ITEMS FOR THE QUARTER INCLUDE:

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE $0.22 FOR THE CURRENT QUARTER AS COMPARED TO $0.26 FOR THE TRAILING QUARTER, AND $0.34 FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2022.

NET INTEREST MARGIN DECREASED BY 29 BASIS POINTS TO 2.34% FOR THE CURRENT QUARTER AS COMPARED TO 2.63% FOR THE TRAILING QUARTER, AND BY 69 BASIS POINTS COMPARED TO 3.03% FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2022.

LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT INCREASED BY $32.1 MILLION, OR 3.0% ANNUALIZED, FROM MARCH 31, 2023, PRIMARILY IN MULTIFAMILY AND COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE.

CREDIT QUALITY REMAINS STRONG WITH NON-PERFORMING LOANS TO TOTAL LOANS AT 0.24% AS COMPARED TO 0.22% AT MARCH 31, 2023.

TOTAL DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING BROKERED) DECREASED FOR THE CURRENT QUARTER BY $102.5 MILLION, OR 2.8%: COST OF DEPOSITS WAS 113 BASIS POINTS FOR THE CURRENT QUARTER AS COMPARED TO 79 BASIS POINTS FOR THE TRAILING QUARTER. DIVERSIFIED DEPOSIT BASE (EXCLUDING BROKERED DEPOSITS) AT JUNE 30, 2023: RETAIL DEPOSITS APPROXIMATE 55% BUSINESS DEPOSITS APPROXIMATE 28% GOVERNMENTAL DEPOSITS APPROXIMATE 17% AVERAGE DEPOSIT BALANCE IS $36,000

ADDITIONAL COLLATERALIZED BORROWING CAPACITY ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.3 BILLION.

THE COMPANY REINSTATED SHARE REPURCHASES ON MAY 1, 2023, AND ON JUNE 1, 2023, AUTHORIZED A NEW $10.0 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM. THE COMPANY REPURCHASED 1.3 MILLION SHARES FOR A COST OF $13.3 MILLION DURING THE QUARTER.

NORTHFIELD BANK RECENTLY EXECUTED A LEASE AGREEMENT FOR A NEW BRANCH IN ELIZABETH, NJ, EXPECTED TO OPEN IN THE FALL OF 2023.

CASH DIVIDEND DECLARED OF $0.13 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK, PAYABLE AUGUST 23, 2023, TO STOCKHOLDERS OF RECORD AS OF AUGUST 9, 2023.

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., , July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. (Nasdaq:NFBK) (the “Company”), the holding company for Northfield Bank, reported net income of $9.6 million, or $0.22 per diluted share (including severance cost of $440,000, or $0.01, per share), for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $11.7 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and $15.9 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income totaled $21.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted share (including severance cost of $440,000, or $0.01, per share), compared to $30.0 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease in net income for both the current quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to the trailing quarter and comparable prior year periods, was primarily the result of a decrease in net interest income which was negatively impacted by higher funding costs.

Commenting on the quarter, Steven M. Klein, the Company’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “The Northfield team continued to successfully manage through the challenges presented by elevated market interest rates and an inverted yield curve. During the quarter we remained focused on managing our cost of funds and net interest margin, while meeting the lending and deposit needs of our customers.” Mr. Klein continued, “We delivered solid financial performance during the quarter by prudently increasing our loan portfolio, maintaining strong asset quality, and managing our cost of deposits. While significant risks remain, including recession uncertainty, as well as inflation and interest rate movements, we will continue to prudently manage our strong capital and liquidity and focus on our Locally Grown approach to community commercial banking.”

Mr. Klein further noted, “I am pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per common share, payable August 23, 2023, to stockholders of record on August 9, 2023.”

Results of Operations

Comparison of Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

Net income was $21.3 million and $30.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. Significant variances from the comparable prior year period are as follows: a $10.9 million decrease in net interest income, a $3.7 million increase in non-interest income, a $4.5 million increase in non-interest expense, and a $3.3 million decrease in income tax expense.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2023, decreased $10.9 million, or 14.2%, to $66.1 million, from $77.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease in net interest income was primarily attributable to a $28.8 million increase in interest expense on deposits, borrowings and subordinated debt, partially offset by a $17.9 million increase in interest income. The increase in interest income was primarily due to a $103.9 million, or 2.0%, increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets coupled with a 61 basis point increase in yields on interest-earning assets due to the rising rate environment and a greater percentage of assets consisting of higher-yielding loans. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets was due to increases in the average balance of loans outstanding of $344.1 million and the average balance of Federal Home Loan Bank of New York (“FHLBNY”) stock of $19.6 million, partially offset by decreases in the average balance of mortgage-backed securities of $193.9 million, the average balance of interest-earning deposits in financial institutions of $46.4 million, and the average balance of other securities of $19.5 million. The increase in interest expense on deposits, borrowings and subordinated debt was largely driven by a $199.1 million, or 5.3%, increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, including increases of $486.2 million and $56.4 million, in average borrowed funds and subordinated debt, respectively, partially offset by a $343.4 million decrease in average interest-bearing deposits coupled with the impact of rising market interest rates.

Net interest margin decreased by 47 basis point to 2.48% from 2.95% for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease in net interest margin was primarily due to the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increasing faster than the repricing of interest-earning assets. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 144 basis points to 1.80% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, from 0.36% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, driven primarily by a 149 basis point increase in the cost of borrowings from 2.07% to 3.56% for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Additionally, the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by 106 basis points from 0.15% to 1.21% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, due to rising market interest rates and a shift in the composition of the deposit portfolio towards higher-costing certificates of deposit. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was partially offset by an increase in yields on interest-earning assets which increased 61 basis points to 3.82% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, from 3.21% for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The Company accreted interest income related to purchased credit-deteriorated (“PCD”) loans of $678,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $729,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Fees recognized from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans totaled $29,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2023, included loan prepayment income of $1.2 million as compared to $2.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

The provision for credit losses on loans increased by $342,000 to $894,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $552,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in the provision for credit losses for the current period, as compared to the comparable prior year period, was primarily the result of a weakening macroeconomic outlook, higher net charge-offs, and an increase in reserves for commercial and industrial loans primarily due to a $13.8 million loan that is current and collateralized by receivables and business assets being downgraded to substandard, partially offset by a decrease in non-economic qualitative loss factors in the multifamily and commercial real estate portfolios and decreased loan growth. Net charge-offs were $2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to net charge-offs of $494,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, the increase being due to charge-offs on small business unsecured commercial and industrial loans. Management continues to monitor the small business unsecured commercial and industrial loan portfolio which totaled $41.4 million at June 30, 2023.

Non-interest income increased by $3.7 million, or 148.1%, to $6.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, from $2.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, due primarily to a $3.4 million increase in mark to market gains on trading securities, net, and a $478,000 increase in other income, which was primarily an increase in swap fee income. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, gains on trading securities were $1.0 million, as compared to losses of $2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The trading portfolio is utilized to fund the Company’s deferred compensation obligation to certain employees and directors of the Company’s deferred compensation plan (the “Plan”). The participants of this Plan, at their election, defer a portion of their compensation. Gains and losses on trading securities have a minimal effect on net income since participants benefit from, and bear the full risk of, changes in the trading securities market values. Therefore, the Company records an equal and offsetting amount in compensation expense, reflecting the change in the Company’s obligations under the Plan. Partially offsetting the increases was a decrease of $281,000 in net realized gains on available-for-sale debt securities.

Non-interest expense increased $4.5 million, or 12.0%, to $41.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $37.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to a $4.5 million increase in employee compensation and benefits, attributable to a $3.4 million increase in the mark to market of the Company’s deferred compensation plan expense, which as discussed above has no effect on net income, coupled with an increase in equity award expense related to awards issued in the first quarter of 2023, annual merit increases, and severance expense of $440,000, partially offset by a decrease in the accrual for incentive compensation. During the second quarter of 2023, due to current economic conditions, the Company implemented a workforce reduction plan which included modest layoffs and the elimination of, and/or not filling, certain open positions. The annual estimated cost savings of this plan is $1.4 million, pre-tax. Data processing expense increased by $839,000, due to continued investments in technology, increased transaction costs related to an increase in the number of customer accounts and related volume of transactions, and higher pricing effective January 2023. Advertising expense increased by $583,000 due to the timing of certain programs and new promotions on deposit products. FDIC insurance expense increased by $460,000 due to higher assessments. Partially offsetting the increases was a decrease of $1.2 million in credit loss (benefit)/expense for off-balance sheet credit exposures, and a $274,000 decrease in other operating expense. The decrease in credit loss expense for off-balance sheet credit exposures was due to a benefit of $550,000 recorded during the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to a provision of $628,000 for the prior year period, attributed to a decrease in the pipeline of loans committed and awaiting closing.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $8.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $11.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, with the decrease due to lower taxable income. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2023, was 27.7% compared to 27.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

Net income was $9.6 million and $15.9 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. Significant variances from the comparable prior year quarter are as follows: an $8.9 million decrease in net interest income, a $2.1 million increase in non-interest income, a $2.1 million increase in non-interest expense, and a $2.5 million decrease in income tax expense.

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, decreased $8.9 million, or 22.3%, to $31.2 million, from $40.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The decrease in net interest income was primarily attributable to a $17.1 million increase in interest expense on deposits, borrowings and subordinated debt, partially offset by an $8.2 million increase in interest income. The increase in interest income was primarily due to an increase in average interest-earning assets of $33.8 million, or 0.6%, coupled with a 59 basis point increase in yields on interest-earning assets due to the rising rate environment and a greater percentage of assets consisting of higher-yielding loans. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets was primarily due to increases in the average balance of loans outstanding of $292.1 million and the average balance of FHLBNY stock of $23.2 million, partially offset by decreases in the average balance of mortgage-backed securities of $196.1 million, the average balance of other securities of $58.6 million, and the average balance of interest-earning deposits in financial institutions of $26.9 million. The increase in interest expense on deposits, borrowings and subordinated debt was largely driven by a $172.0 million, or 4.5%, increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, including increases of $626.6 million and $51.5 million, in average borrowed funds and subordinated debt, respectively, partially offset by a $506.1 million decrease in average interest-bearing deposits coupled with the impact of rising market interest rates.

Net interest margin decreased by 69 basis points to 2.34% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, from 3.03% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increasing faster than the repricing of interest-earning assets. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 170 basis points to 2.05% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, from 0.35% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, driven primarily by a 164 basis point increase in the cost of borrowings from 2.04% to 3.68% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Additionally, the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by 127 basis points from 0.16% to 1.43% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, due to rising market interest rates and a shift in the composition of the deposit portfolio towards higher-yielding certificates of deposit. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was partially offset by an increase in yields on interest-earning assets which increased by 59 basis points to 3.88% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, from 3.29% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, included loan prepayment income of $194,000, as compared to $1.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company accreted interest income related to PCD loans of $337,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $339,000 for quarter ended June 30, 2022. Fees recognized from PPP loans totaled $24,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $432,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The provision for credit losses on loans decreased by $119,000 to a provision of $30,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, from a provision of $149,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The decrease in the current quarter provision for credit losses was primarily due to minimal loan growth and a decrease in non-economic qualitative loss factors in the multifamily and commercial real estate portfolios, partially offset by a worsening macroeconomic outlook and an increase in reserves for commercial and industrial loans, primarily due to a $13.8 million loan that is current and collateralized by receivables and business assets being downgraded to substandard. Net charge-offs were $313,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to net charge-offs of $392,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Non-interest income increased by $2.1 million, or 268.1%, to $2.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, from $765,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to a $2.1 million increase in gains on trading securities. For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, gains on trading securities, net, were $506,000, compared to losses of $1.6 million in the comparative prior year quarter. Gains and losses on trading securities have a minimal effect on net income since participants benefit from, and bear the full risk of, changes in the trading securities market values.

Non-interest expense increased by $2.1 million, or 11.0%, to $20.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, from $18.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to a $2.9 million increase in compensation and employee benefits, primarily attributable to a $2.1 million increase in the mark to market of the Company’s deferred compensation plan expense, which as discussed above has no effect on net income, and, to a lesser extent, an increase in salary expense related to annual merit increases and severance expense of $440,000. Data processing expense increased by $309,000 due to continued investments in technology. Advertising expense increased by $169,000 due to the timing of certain programs and new promotions on demand deposit products. FDIC insurance expense increased by $213,000 due to higher assessments. Partially offsetting the increases was a $1.0 million decrease in the credit loss (benefit)/expense for off-balance sheet exposures, and a $461,000 decrease in professional fees. The decrease in credit loss (benefit)/expense for off-balance sheet credit exposures was due to a benefit of $661,000 recorded during the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to a provision of $349,000 for the prior year period, attributed to a decrease in the pipeline of loans committed and awaiting closing. The decrease in professional fees was due to higher audit and recruiting fees in the prior year.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $3.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $6.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, with the decrease due to lower taxable income. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was 27.4%, compared to 27.8% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023

Net income was $9.6 million and $11.7 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively. Significant variances from the prior quarter are as follows: a $3.7 million decrease in net interest income, an $834,000 decrease in the provision for credit losses on loans, a $516,000 decrease in non-interest income, a $353,000 decrease in non-interest expense and a $916,000 decrease in income tax expense.

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, decreased by $3.7 million, or 10.7%, to $31.2 million, from $34.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The decrease in net interest income was primarily attributable to a $5.5 million increase in interest expense on deposits and borrowings, partially offset by a $1.7 million increase in interest income. The increase in interest income was primarily due to a 12 basis point increase in yields on interest-earning assets, partially offset by a $43.5 million, or 0.8%, decrease in the average balance of interest-earning assets. The decrease in the average balance of interest-earning assets was primarily due to decreases in the average balance of mortgage-backed securities of $43.3 million, the average balance of other securities of $36.7 million, and the average balance of interest-earning deposits in financial institutions of $9.4 million, partially offset by increases in the average balance of loans outstanding of $40.1 million and the average balance of FHLBNY stock of $5.8 million. The increase in interest expense on deposits and borrowings was largely driven by a $33.0 million, or 0.8%, increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, including an increase of $240.7 million in average borrowed funds, coupled with the impact of rising market interest rates, partially offset by a $207.8 million decrease in average interest-bearing deposits .

Net interest margin decreased by 29 basis points to 2.34% from 2.63% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities outpacing the increase in yields on interest-earning assets. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 52 basis point to 2.05% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, from 1.53% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, driven by both higher costs of deposits and borrowed funds, reflective of the rising interest rate environment, and was partially offset by higher yields on interest-earning assets, which increased by 12 basis points to 3.88% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, from 3.76% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, due to rising market interest rates and a greater percentage of assets consisting of higher-yielding loans. Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, included loan prepayment income of $194,000 as compared to $961,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company accreted interest income related to PCD loans of $337,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $341,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The provision for credit losses on loans decreased by $834,000 to $30,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, from $864,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The decrease in the provision was primarily attributable to lower net charge-offs, and a decrease in non-economic qualitative loss factors in the multifamily and commercial real estate portfolios, partially offset by an increase in reserves for commercial and industrial loans. Net charge-offs were $313,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to net charge-offs of $2.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Non-interest income decreased by $516,000, or 15.5%, to $2.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, from $3.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a $474,000 decrease in other income caused by higher swap fee income in the prior quarter, and a $71,000 decrease in fees and service charges for customer services, partially offset by an increase of $35,000 in gains on sales of loans for the current quarter.

Non-interest expense decreased by $353,000, or 1.7%, to $20.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, from $21.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a $772,000 decrease in the credit loss (benefit)/expense for off-balance sheet exposures due to a benefit of $661,000 recorded during the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to a provision of $111,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, a decrease in advertising expense of $274,000, a decrease in professional fees of $203,000, a decrease in data processing costs of $172,000, and a decrease in occupancy expense of $128,000. Partially offsetting the decreases was a $1.3 million increase in compensation and employee benefits, primarily related to annual merit increases which were effective February 27, 2023, and severance expense of $440,000.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $3.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $4.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 with the decrease due to lower taxable income. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was 27.4%, compared to 27.9% for the quarter ended and March 31, 2023.

Financial Condition

Total assets decreased by $60.5 million, or 1.1%, to $5.54 billion at June 30, 2023, from $5.60 billion at December 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in available-for-sale debt securities of $149.9 million, or 15.7%, partially offset by increases in cash and cash equivalents of $43.3 million, or 94.6%, loans receivable of $31.3 million, or 0.7%, FHLBNY stock of $10.0 million, or 32.9%, and other assets of $3.1 million, or 5.7%.

As of June 30, 2023, our non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans (as defined by regulatory guidance) to total risk-based capital was estimated by us at approximately 469%. Management believes that Northfield Bank (the “Bank”) has implemented appropriate risk management practices including risk assessments, board-approved underwriting policies and related procedures, which include monitoring Bank portfolio performance, performing market analysis (economic and real estate), and stressing of the Bank’s commercial real estate portfolio under severe, adverse economic conditions. Although management believes the Bank has implemented appropriate policies and procedures to manage its commercial real estate concentration risk, the Bank’s regulators could require it to implement additional policies and procedures or could require it to maintain higher levels of regulatory capital, which might adversely affect its loan originations, the Company’s ability to pay dividends, and overall profitability.

Cash and cash equivalents increased by $43.3 million, or 94.6%, to $89.1 million at June 30, 2023, from $45.8 million at December 31, 2022, primarily due to an increase in Federal Reserve Bank of New York (“FRB”) balances driven by excess cash from borrowings. Balances fluctuate based on the timing of receipt of security and loan repayments and the redeployment of cash into higher-yielding assets such as loans and securities, or the funding of deposit outflows or borrowing maturities. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, Management believed it was prudent to increase balance sheet liquidity given general market volatility and uncertainty.

Loans held-for-investment, net, increased by $30.3 million, or 0.7%, to $4.27 billion at June 30, 2023 from $4.24 billion at December 31, 2022, primarily due to an increase in commercial real estate loans, partially offset by decreases in multifamily loans and commercial and industrial loans. The Company continues to focus on the credit needs of its customers, and to a lesser extent, the development of new business given the uncertain economic environment. Commercial real estate loans increased $43.7 million, or 4.9%, to $943.0 million at June 30, 2023 from $899.2 million at December 31, 2022, home equity loans increased $6.0 million, or 3.9%, to $158.5 million at June 30, 2023 from $152.6 million at December 31, 2022, and construction and land loans increased $4.5 million, or 18.1%, to $29.4 million at June 30, 2023 from $24.9 million at December 31, 2022. The increases were partially offset by decreases in multifamily loans of $9.8 million, or 0.3%, to $2.81 billion at June 30, 2023 from $2.82 billion at December 31, 2022, one-to-four family residential loans of $3.2 million, or 1.8%, to $170.8 million at June 30, 2023 from $173.9 million at December 31, 2022, and commercial and industrial loans of $11.4 million, or 7.4%, to $143.3 million at June 30, 2023 from $154.7 million at December 31, 2022.

At June 30, 2023, office-related loans represented $213.3 million, or approximately 5% of our total loan portfolio, with an average balance of $1.7 million (although we have originated these type of loans in amounts substantially greater than this average) and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 58%. Approximately 46% were owner-occupied. The geographic locations of the properties collateralizing our office-related loans are as follows: 53.2% in New York, 46.5% in New Jersey and 0.3% in Pennsylvania. At June 30, 2023, our largest office-related loan had a principal balance of $85.0 million (with a net active principal balance for the Bank of $28.3 million as we have a 33.3% participation interest), was secured by an office facility located in Staten Island, New York, and was performing in accordance with its original contractual terms.

PCD loans totaled $11.5 million at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The majority of the remaining PCD loan balance consists of loans acquired as part of a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation-assisted transaction. The Company accreted interest income of $337,000 and $678,000 attributable to PCD loans for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, as compared to $339,000 and $729,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively. PCD loans had an allowance for credit losses of approximately $3.7 million at June 30, 2023.

Loan balances are summarized as follows (dollars in thousands):

June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Real estate loans: Multifamily $ 2,814,809 $ 2,800,079 $ 2,824,579 Commercial mortgage 942,980 919,503 899,249 One-to-four family residential mortgage 170,767 175,640 173,946 Home equity and lines of credit 158,517 155,683 152,555 Construction and land 29,444 25,508 24,932 Total real estate loans 4,116,517 4,076,413 4,075,261 Commercial and industrial loans 142,948 146,751 149,557 PPP loans 366 5,081 5,143 Other loans 2,663 2,095 2,230 Total commercial and industrial, PPP, and other loans 145,977 153,927 156,930 Loans held-for-investment, net (excluding PCD) 4,262,494 4,230,340 4,232,191 PCD loans 11,548 11,591 11,502 Total loans held-for-investment, net $ 4,274,042 $ 4,241,931 $ 4,243,693

The Company’s available-for-sale debt securities portfolio decreased by $149.9 million, or 15.7%, to $802.3 million at June 30, 2023, from $952.2 million at December 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to paydowns, maturities and calls. At June 30, 2023, $614.6 million of the portfolio consisted of residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or Ginnie Mae. In addition, the Company held $72.1 million in U.S. Government agency securities and $115.6 million in corporate bonds, all of which were considered investment grade at June 30, 2023. Unrealized losses, net of tax, on available-for-sale debt securities and held-to-maturity securities approximated $45.3 million and $326,000, respectively, at June 30, 2023, and $48.6 million and $332,000, respectively, at December 31, 2022.

Equity securities were $10.7 million at June 30, 2023 and $10.4 million at December 31, 2022. Equity securities are primarily comprised of an investment in a Small Business Administration Loan Fund. This investment is utilized by the Bank as part of its Community Reinvestment Act program.

Total liabilities decreased $45.7 million, or 0.9%, to $4.85 billion at June 30, 2023, from $4.90 billion at December 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in total deposits of $385.8 million, partially offset by an increase in FHLB advances and other borrowings of $339.7 million. The Company routinely utilizes brokered deposits and borrowed funds to manage interest rate risk, the cost of interest bearing liabilities, and funding needs related to loan originations and deposit activity.

Deposits decreased $385.8 million, or 9.3%, to $3.76 billion at June 30, 2023, as compared to $4.15 billion at December 31, 2022. Brokered deposits decreased by $218.6 million, or 56.0%. Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, decreased $167.2 million, or 4.4%. The decrease in deposits, excluding brokered deposits, was attributable to decreases of $114.5 million in transaction accounts and $198.6 million in money market accounts. These decreases were partially offset by increases of $132.8 million in time deposits and $13.0 million in savings accounts. Estimated uninsured deposits (excluding fully collateralized uninsured governmental deposits of $617.4 million) were approximately $827.8 million, or 22%, of total deposits as of June 30, 2023.

Deposit account balances are summarized as follows (dollars in thousands):

June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Transaction: Non-interest bearing checking $ 754,498 $ 804,784 $ 852,660 Negotiable orders of withdrawal and interest-bearing checking 1,116,000 1,109,364 1,132,290 Total transaction 1,870,498 1,914,148 1,984,950 Savings and money market: Savings 930,198 926,541 917,180 Money market 309,475 398,730 508,067 Total savings 1,239,673 1,325,271 1,425,247 Certificates of deposit: Brokered deposits 171,448 152,049 390,035 $250,000 and under 420,518 327,341 293,200 Over $250,000 62,266 128,688 56,787 Total certificates of deposit 654,232 608,078 740,022 Total deposits $ 3,764,403 $ 3,847,497 $ 4,150,219

Included in the table above are business and municipal deposit account balances as follows (dollars in thousands):

June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Business customers $ 993,298 $ 1,071,469 $ 1,146,803 Municipal (governmental) customers $ 595,322 $ 609,662 $ 604,717

Borrowed funds increased to $984.6 million at June 30, 2023, from $644.9 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in borrowings for the period was due to an increase in FHLB and FRB borrowings of $339.7 million, including $134.5 million of borrowings under the Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program which included favorable terms and conditions as compared to FHLB advances. Management utilizes borrowings to mitigate interest rate risk, for short-term liquidity, and to a lesser extent from time to time, as part of leverage strategies. During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company increased borrowings to pay off higher-rate brokered certificates of deposit, and, to a lesser extent, fund deposit outflows of non-brokered deposits.

The following table sets forth borrowing maturities (excluding overnight borrowings and subordinated debt) and the weighted average rate by year at June 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands):

Year Amount (1) Weighted Average Rate 2023 $65,000 3.88% 2024 194,500 3.98% 2025 182,500 2.59% 2026 148,000 4.36% 2027 173,000 3.19% Thereafter 154,288 3.96% $917,288 3.61% (1) Borrowings maturing in 2023 and 2024 include $40.0 million and $94.5 million, respectively, of FRB borrowings that can be repaid without any penalty.

Total stockholders’ equity decreased by $14.7 million to $686.6 million at June 30, 2023, from $701.4 million at December 31, 2022. The decrease was attributable to $29.3 million in stock repurchases and $11.7 million in dividend payments, partially offset by net income of $21.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, a $3.3 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive income associated with an increase in the estimated fair value of our debt securities available-for-sale portfolio, and a $1.7 million increase in equity award activity. During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company repurchased approximately 2.4 million of its common stock outstanding at an average price of $12.42 for a total of $29.3 million pursuant to approved stock repurchase plans. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had approximately $3.2 million in remaining capacity under its current repurchase program.

The Company’s most liquid assets are cash and cash equivalents, corporate bonds, and unpledged mortgage-related securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, Fannie Mae, or Freddie Mac, that we can either borrow against or sell. We also have the ability to surrender bank-owned life insurance contracts. The surrender of these contracts would subject the Company to income taxes and penalties for increases in the cash surrender values over the original premium payments. We also have the ability to obtain additional funding from the FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank of New York utilizing unencumbered and unpledged securities and multifamily loans. The Company expects to have sufficient funds available to meet current commitments in the normal course of business.

The Company had the following primary sources of liquidity at June 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands):

Cash and cash equivalents(1) $ 75,274 Corporate bonds(2) $ 102,555 Multifamily loans(2) $ 1,124,293 Mortgage-backed securities (issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, Fannie Mae, or Freddie Mac)(2) $ 72,704 (1) Excludes $13.9 million of cash at Northfield Bank. (2) Represents estimated remaining borrowing potential.

The Company and the Bank utilize the Community Bank Leverage Ratio (“CBLR”) framework. The CBLR replaces the risk-based and leverage capital requirements in the generally applicable capital rules. At June 30, 2023, the Company and the Bank’s estimated CBLR ratios were 12.46% and 12.54%, respectively, which exceeded the minimum requirement to be considered well-capitalized of 9%.

Asset Quality

The following table details total non-accrual loans (excluding PCD), non-performing loans, non-performing assets, troubled debt restructurings on which interest is accruing, and accruing loans 30 to 89 days delinquent at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Non-accrual loans: Held-for-investment Real estate loans: Multifamily $ 3,223 $ 3,258 $ 3,285 Commercial 5,393 5,188 5,184 One-to-four family residential 109 113 118 Home equity and lines of credit 100 78 262 Commercial and industrial 1,275 532 964 Other 10 — — Total non-accrual loans 10,110 9,169 9,813 Loans delinquent 90 days or more and still accruing: Held-for-investment Real estate loans: Multifamily 218 225 233 Commercial — — 8 One-to-four family residential 6 6 155 PPP loans — — 24 Other — — 5 Total loans held-for-investment delinquent 90 days or more and still accruing 224 231 425 Total non-performing loans 10,334 9,400 10,238 Other real estate owned — 70 — Total non-performing assets $ 10,334 $ 9,470 $ 10,238 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.24 % 0.22 % 0.24 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.19 % 0.17 % 0.18 % Loans subject to restructuring agreements and still accruing (1) $ — $ — $ 3,751 Accruing loans 30 to 89 days delinquent $ 4,076 $ 4,073 $ 3,644 (1) With the adoption of Accounting Standards Update (“ASU”) 2022-02, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326) Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures (“ASU 2022-02”), effective January 1, 2023, TDR accounting has been eliminated.

The increase in non-accrual loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2023, was primarily due to an increase in small business unsecured commercial and industrial loans being placed on non-accrual status.

Other Real Estate Owned

At June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Company had no assets acquired through foreclosure. At March 31, 2023, other real estate owned was comprised of one property located in New Jersey, which had a carrying value of approximately $70,000, and which was sold during the second quarter of 2023 for a small loss.

Accruing Loans 30 to 89 Days Delinquent

Loans 30 to 89 days delinquent and on accrual status totaled $4.1 million, $4.1 million, and $3.6 million at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. The following table sets forth delinquencies for accruing loans by type and by amount at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Held-for-investment Real estate loans: Multifamily $ — $ 185 $ 189 Commercial 803 804 900 One-to-four family residential 567 567 672 Home equity and lines of credit 256 665 830 Commercial and industrial loans 2,450 1,842 1,048 Other loans — 10 5 Total delinquent accruing loans held-for-investment $ 4,076 $ 4,073 $ 3,644

The increase in the commercial and industrial loan delinquencies was primarily due to an increase in delinquencies in unsecured small business loans. Unsecured small business loans totaled $41.4 million, $39.6 million, and $43.3 million at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Management continues to monitor the small business unsecured commercial and industrial loan portfolio.

PCD Loans (Held-for-Investment)

The Company accounts for PCD loans at estimated fair value using discounted expected future cash flows deemed to be collectible on the date acquired. Based on its detailed review of PCD loans and experience in loan workouts, management believes it has a reasonable expectation about the amount and timing of future cash flows and accordingly has classified PCD loans ($11.5 million at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) as accruing, even though they may be contractually past due. At June 30, 2023, 5.2% of PCD loans were past due 30 to 89 days, and 29.7% were past due 90 days or more, as compared to 6.8% and 23.0%, respectively, at December 31, 2022.

About Northfield Bank

Northfield Bank, founded in 1887, operates 38 full-service banking in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York, and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union counties, New Jersey. For more information about Northfield Bank, please visit www.eNorthfield.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release may contain certain “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and may be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “plan,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue,” and “potential” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this release and in any other public statements made by Northfield Bancorp, Inc. may turn out to be wrong. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions Northfield Bancorp, Inc. might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties as described in our SEC filings, including, but not limited to, those related to general economic conditions, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, including any potential recessionary conditions, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, including the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the effects of the steps taken to address the pandemic and their impact on the Company’s market and employees, competition among depository and other financial institutions, including with respect to overdraft and other fees, changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in the monetary policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, changes in regulatory fees, assessments and capital requirements, inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins, reduce the fair value of financial instruments or reduce our ability to originate loans, the effects of war, conflict, and acts of terrorism, our ability to successfully integrate acquired entities, and adverse changes in the securities markets. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release, or conform these statements to actual events.

NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC.

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL AND OTHER DATA

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended At or For the

Six Months Ended June 30, March June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Selected Financial Ratios: Performance Ratios (1) Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) 0.69 % 1.14 % 0.84 % 0.77 % 1.09 % Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity) 5.52 8.92 6.82 6.16 8.37 Average equity to average total assets 12.44 12.81 12.39 12.42 13.07 Interest rate spread 1.83 2.94 2.23 2.02 2.85 Net interest margin 2.34 3.03 2.63 2.48 2.95 Efficiency ratio (2) 61.14 45.81 55.27 58.03 47.11 Non-interest expense to average total assets 1.49 1.35 1.52 1.51 1.36 Non-interest expense to average total interest-earning assets 1.56 1.41 1.59 1.58 1.44 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 133.31 138.40 135.51 134.39 138.71 Asset Quality Ratios: Non-performing assets to total assets 0.19 0.19 0.17 0.19 0.19 Non-performing loans (3) to total loans (4) 0.24 0.25 0.22 0.24 0.25 Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 398.24 372.65 440.81 398.24 372.65 Allowance for credit losses to total loans held-for-investment, net (5) 0.96 0.95 0.98 0.96 0.95

(1) Annualized where appropriate. (2) The efficiency ratio represents non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (3) Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (excluding PCD loans), and are included in total loans held-for-investment, net. (4) Includes originated loans held-for-investment, PCD loans, acquired loans and loans held-for-sale. (5) Includes originated loans held-for-investment, PCD loans, and acquired loans.

NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 13,853 $ 14,490 $ 14,530 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 75,274 144,462 31,269 Total cash and cash equivalents 89,127 158,952 45,799 Trading securities 11,731 11,129 10,751 Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 802,257 896,948 952,173 Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 10,316 10,378 10,760 Equity securities 10,653 10,443 10,443 Loans held-for-sale 977 — — Loans held-for-investment, net 4,274,042 4,241,931 4,243,693 Allowance for credit losses (41,154 ) (41,436 ) (42,617 ) Net loans held-for-investment 4,232,888 4,200,495 4,201,076 Accrued interest receivable 17,721 17,196 17,426 Bank-owned life insurance 169,671 168,782 167,912 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost 40,376 41,117 30,382 Operating lease right-of-use assets 32,010 33,120 34,288 Premises and equipment, net 24,573 24,674 24,844 Goodwill 41,012 41,012 41,012 Other assets 57,503 48,927 54,427 Total assets $ 5,540,815 $ 5,663,173 $ 5,601,293 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: LIABILITIES: Deposits $ 3,764,403 $ 3,847,497 $ 4,150,219 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 25,000 25,000 25,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 898,535 923,983 558,859 Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs 61,108 61,052 60,996 Lease liabilities 37,274 38,509 39,790 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 29,117 30,847 25,995 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 38,737 38,119 39,044 Total liabilities 4,854,174 4,965,007 4,899,903 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Total stockholders’ equity 686,641 698,166 701,390 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,540,815 $ 5,663,173 $ 5,601,293 Total shares outstanding 45,243,673 46,530,167 47,442,488 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 14.27 $ 14.12 $ 13.91

(1) Tangible book value per share is calculated based on total stockholders’ equity, excluding intangible assets (goodwill and core deposit intangibles), divided by total shares outstanding as of the balance sheet date. Core deposit intangibles were $216,000, $247,000, and $266,000 at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, and are included in other assets.

NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Interest income: Loans $ 45,300 $ 38,998 $ 43,707 $ 89,007 $ 75,719 Mortgage-backed securities 3,714 3,043 3,792 7,506 5,518 Other securities 1,113 989 1,385 2,498 1,684 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York dividends 727 260 465 1,192 505 Deposits in other financial institutions 816 166 578 1,394 224 Total interest income 51,670 43,456 49,927 101,597 83,650 Interest expense: Deposits 10,483 1,334 7,821 18,304 2,493 Borrowings 9,198 1,918 6,391 15,589 4,084 Subordinated debt 828 119 819 1,647 119 Total interest expense 20,509 3,371 15,031 35,540 6,696 Net interest income 31,161 40,085 34,896 66,057 76,954 Provision for credit losses 30 149 864 894 552 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 31,131 39,936 34,032 65,163 76,402 Non-interest income: Fees and service charges for customer services 1,309 1,375 1,380 2,689 2,706 Income on bank-owned life insurance 889 848 870 1,759 1,687 (Losses)/gains on available-for-sale debt securities, net (18 ) — 1 (17 ) 264 Gains/(losses) on trading securities, net 506 (1,563 ) 512 1,018 (2,365 ) Gain on sale of loans 35 — — 35 — Other 95 105 569 664 186 Total non-interest income 2,816 765 3,332 6,148 2,478 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 12,353 9,418 11,037 23,390 18,925 Occupancy 3,244 3,286 3,372 6,616 6,694 Furniture and equipment 460 426 454 914 852 Data processing 2,071 1,762 2,243 4,314 3,475 Professional fees 768 1,229 971 1,739 2,137 Advertising 573 404 847 1,420 837 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance 568 355 604 1,172 712 Credit loss (benefit)/expense for off-balance sheet exposures (661 ) 349 111 (550 ) 628 Other 1,399 1,484 1,489 2,888 3,162 Total non-interest expense 20,775 18,713 21,128 41,903 37,422 Income before income tax expense 13,172 21,988 16,236 29,408 41,458 Income tax expense 3,613 6,114 4,529 8,142 11,457 Net income $ 9,559 $ 15,874 $ 11,707 $ 21,266 $ 30,001 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.34 $ 0.26 $ 0.48 $ 0.64 Diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.34 $ 0.26 $ 0.48 $ 0.64 Basic average shares outstanding 43,914,110 46,591,723 44,784,228 44,346,881 46,708,716 Diluted average shares outstanding 43,952,939 46,638,113 44,928,905 44,438,633 46,870,433

NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC.

ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME

(Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 4,284,871 $ 45,300 4.24 % $ 4,244,772 $ 43,707 4.18 % $ 3,992,731 $ 38,998 3.92 % Mortgage-backed securities (3) 703,415 3,714 2.12 746,735 3,792 2.06 899,479 3,043 1.36 Other securities (3) 239,273 1,113 1.87 275,957 1,385 2.04 297,859 989 1.33 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 43,901 727 6.64 38,066 465 4.95 20,689 260 5.04 Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions 67,822 816 4.83 77,269 578 3.03 94,689 166 0.70 Total interest-earning assets 5,339,282 51,670 3.88 5,382,799 49,927 3.76 5,305,447 43,456 3.29 Non-interest-earning assets 244,567 239,984 266,303 Total assets $ 5,583,849 $ 5,622,783 $ 5,571,750 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW, and money market accounts $ 2,399,631 6,486 1.08 % $ 2,523,620 $ 3,843 0.62 % $ 3,007,929 $ 599 0.08 % Certificates of deposit 540,984 3,997 2.96 624,762 3,978 2.58 438,835 735 0.67 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,940,615 10,483 1.43 3,148,382 7,821 1.01 3,446,764 1,334 0.16 Borrowed funds 1,003,611 9,198 3.68 762,928 6,391 3.40 377,044 1,918 2.04 Subordinated debt 61,071 828 5.44 61,015 819 5.44 9,527 119 5.01 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,005,297 20,509 2.05 3,972,325 15,031 1.53 3,833,335 3,371 0.35 Non-interest bearing deposits 780,806 848,098 918,980 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 102,846 105,685 105,525 Total liabilities 4,888,949 4,926,108 4,857,840 Stockholders’ equity 694,900 696,675 713,910 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,583,849 $ 5,622,783 $ 5,571,750 Net interest income $ 31,161 $ 34,896 $ 40,085 Net interest rate spread (4) 1.83 % 2.23 % 2.94 % Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 1,333,985 $ 1,410,474 $ 1,472,112 Net interest margin (6) 2.34 % 2.63 % 3.03 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 133.31 % 135.51 % 138.40 %

(1) Average yields and rates are annualized. (2) Includes non-accruing loans. (3) Securities available-for-sale and other securities are reported at amortized cost. (4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 4,264,932 $ 89,007 4.21 % $ 3,920,792 $ 75,719 3.89 % Mortgage-backed securities (3) 724,955 7,506 2.09 918,864 5,518 1.21 Other securities (3) 257,514 2,498 1.96 277,035 1,684 1.23 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 41,000 1,192 5.86 21,440 505 4.75 Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions 72,519 1,394 3.88 118,872 224 0.38 Total interest-earning assets 5,360,920 101,597 3.82 5,257,003 83,650 3.21 Non-interest-earning assets 242,288 272,869 Total assets $ 5,603,208 $ 5,529,872 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW, and money market accounts $ 2,461,283 $ 10,329 0.85 % $ 2,981,180 $ 1,170 0.08 % Certificates of deposit 582,642 7,975 2.76 406,156 1,323 0.66 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,043,925 18,304 1.21 3,387,336 2,493 0.15 Borrowed funds 883,934 15,589 3.56 397,775 4,084 2.07 Subordinated debt 61,183 1,647 5.43 4,790 119 5.01 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,989,042 35,540 1.80 $ 3,789,901 6,696 0.36 Non-interest bearing deposits 814,266 914,409 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 104,118 102,679 Total liabilities 4,907,426 4,806,989 Stockholders’ equity 695,782 722,883 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,603,208 $ 5,529,872 Net interest income $ 66,057 $ 76,954 Net interest rate spread (4) 2.02 % 2.85 % Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 1,371,878 $ 1,467,102 Net interest margin (6) 2.48 % 2.95 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 134.39 % 138.71 %

(1) Average yields and rates are annualized. (2) Includes non-accruing loans. (3) Securities available-for-sale and other securities are reported at amortized cost. (4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

