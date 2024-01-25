WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. (Nasdaq:NFBK) (the “Company’), today announced that its Boards of Directors appointed Dr. Rachana A. Kulkarni as a director of both the Company and Northfield Bank effective February 1, 2024.

Steven M. Klein, Chairman and CEO commented, “I’m pleased to announce that our Boards, under the leadership of its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, have appointed an esteemed and well-respected individual in Dr. Kulkarni. Rachana’s diverse skills, life experiences, and contributions to her community, will play a key role in our continued development and growth.”

Dr. Kulkarni is President and Managing Partner of Medicor Cardiology, a leading cardiology group in New Jersey, and Regional Director of Cardiology of Barnabas Health Corp. Dr. Kulkarni, a resident of Skillman, NJ, is Board Certified in Internal Medicine, Cardiology and Nuclear Cardiology. Dr. Kulkarni currently serves in leadership roles on a number of not-for-profit boards, including Akshaya Patra USA, the world’s largest non-governmental organization supporting school meal programs. Dr. Kulkarni earned her Medical Degree from the Government Medical College, India, and Rutgers University, her Master’s degree in Business Administration from Auburn University, and Certificate of Management Excellence from Harvard University.

About Northfield Bank

Northfield Bank, founded in 1887, operates 39 full-service banking branches in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York, and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union counties, New Jersey. For more information about Northfield Bank, please visit www.eNorthfield.com.

