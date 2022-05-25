Northpath Investments Acquires 5000 Corporate Court in Holtsville, NY

Breaking News
May 25, 2022

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Northpath Investments (“Northpath”) is pleased to announce the $28.5 million acquisition of 5000 Corporate Court (the “Property”), a 264,482 sq. ft. office building in Holtsville, NY.

The Property is a 2-story, Class A office building situated on 37.3 acres and is anchored by GSA tenants, including the Internal Revenue Service and US Citizenship & Immigration Services. 5000 Corporate Court is approximately four minutes from Exit 62 of the Long Island Expressway (I-495), nine minutes from the LIRR’s Medford Station, and thirteen minutes from Long Island MacArthur Airport. This accessibility via all modes of transportation, in addition to its expansive floor plates, makes the Property a desirable location for employers to attract talent from all areas of Long Island.

“We are bullish on the Suffolk County office market and have been looking to expand our portfolio in the Region. This Property presented us with an opportunity to use our knowledge from our other office campus in the area, Brookhaven Professional Center, to acquire a high-performing asset at an attractive price point. I believe that both properties will complement each other nicely as they each cater to different type of tenants,” said Gershon Alexander, Principal at Northpath.

Steven Bardsley of CBRE represented the seller in this transaction and Michael Klein of JLL represented Northpath in obtaining financing for this transaction.

About Northpath Investments

Northpath Investments is a privately held real estate investment firm headquartered in New York City. Northpath is focused on the acquisition, development, redevelopment and management of retail, industrial and office properties in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Northpath has an excellent track record in the ownership and management of real estate assets and seeks to create value for investors, partners, and the communities in which they work and live.

Contact: Danielle Gross
C: 917-202-4986
E: info@northpathinvestments.com

